Mahendere hints on new album

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

CELEBRATED gospel musician Michael “Minister” Mahendere has hinted on a new album titled The Secret Place of Worship scheduled for release in March this year.

The Zvichanaka hitmaker told NewsDay Life & Style that the new offering will be for moments of meditation, adding that it carries a message of hope.

“The Secret Place of Worship is more of an ‘alone time’ with God. It’s a project for those moments of communion between the God Almighty and the creation. It’s a project for those moments of meditation.

“The album carries a message of hope and direction in those moments you might not know what to say in prayer,” he said, adding that the new offering will be targeted at all age groups.

“It targets everyone. There is a song for everyone on this album, but for those who enjoy being in the presence of God, this will be a great addition to your music library.”

Mahendere said besides the new project, he has also lined up collaborations with artistes from three different African countries.

“We are still finalising on the collaborations with some guys from Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. Of course, in 2020 we will be travelling more again. As I said, I wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise, but maybe you’ll see some collaborations with some of the guys from Nigeria,” he said.