Kasukuwere farm seized

BY MOSES MATENGA

FORMER Local Government minister and Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere’s Mazowe Farm has been repossessed by government with the exiled politician accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa of engaging in petty politics to victimise opponents.

Kasukuwere was a key member of the G40 cabal that was targeted by a military coup in November 2017 that saw the ouster of the later former President Robert Mugabe from power.

In a letter to Kasukuwere signed by Lands minister Perrance Shiri, government said it was withdrawing its offer for the land for downsizing purposes.

“Notice of intention to withdraw land offer under the land reform and resettlement programme (model A2, Phase 2). Notice is hereby given that the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement intends to withdraw the offer of land made to you in respect of Subdivision whole measuring 556,617 ha of R/E of Concorpia Farm in the district of Mazowe in Mashonaland Central province,” the letter dated December 17, 2019 read in part.

“The reasons for the withdrawals are for downsizing for planning purposes. You are invited to make any representations you may have in this matter in writing within seven days of receipt of this notification. All correspondence in this regard should be directed to the minister.”

The letter was delivered yesterday to Kasukuwere’s farm manager Shepherd Siyanganga.

Kasukuwere breathed fire accusing Mnangagwa of being petty and targeting perceived political rivals.

Kasukuwere’s ally and former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo also had his farm taken by government last month.

“Obviously we will go to court,” Kasukuwere said.

He said the farm was legally acquired and a lot of investment including irrigation facilities, a school, roads among other projects were made on the piece of land.

“We know it’s targeted. A lot has been happening against this very person ever since the coup and largely to try and destroy what we have worked for. Government is using land to attack those they think are against them. That is pettiness and we must be above that. We have many challenges affecting the country that we have to deal with,” he said.

“The systematic attack on our economic assets has been going on and it is driven right at the top,” Kasukuwere fumed accusing the Mnangagwa administration of working towards undermining some tribes.

“This is sad and unfortunate,” he said.

On the arrest of his younger brother Tichaona, Kasukuwere said: “He has been arrested. He is with (police) Law and Order currently. He is a quiet and solid businessman with no interest in politics. If they want me, they should say so and stop targeting my siblings.”

He accused Mnangagwa of being vengeful and taking over power in the ruling party against the will of the people.

Several Ministers linked to Mugabe were forced out of the country after the military takeover and are plotting a comeback under different projects.

These include former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi who fronts the People’s Party project and Patrick Zhuwao who recently applied to join South African opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters.