International comedy fest on cards

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

XTRATIME Entertainment is set to launch a new comedy festival featuring local and international jesters, which will run from August 7 to 9, NewsDay can reveal.

Preparations for the Sekerera Harare International Comedy Festival are already underway.

“We will have a host of Zimbabwean comics based in and outside Zimbabwe performing at the festival. We will also have comedians from the African continent and the world participating at the festival,” Xtratime entertainment director Tongai Mbidzo told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

Mbidzo said line-ups and the programme will be released in due course because they were currently negotiating with the targeted comedians.

The festival, to be held annually, is expected to provide local up-and-coming comedians opportunities to showcase their talents.

“This is huge for the Zimbabwean upcoming comedians and the Zimbabwe entertainment scene to be granted an opportunity to showcase Zimbabwean comics and international acts during the three day comedy festival in Harare,” Mbidzo said.

He said a series of comedy shows with Zimbabwean and international comedians will be hosted monthly as a run-up to the festival.

Mbidzo expressed confidentce that the festival will be a success considering their vast experience in hosting comedy shows.

“We are optimistic and confident that the festival will be a huge success and welcomed on the Zimbabwean entertainment scene. We are experienced in the comedy game and its high time we level-up by planting an annual permanent smile on Zimbabweans, hence the Festival name Sekerera,” he said.

Xtratime Entertainment has previously hosted comedy nights in Harare, with some heavyweight comedians, namely Anne Kansiime (Uganda), Barry Hilton (South Africa), John Vlismas (South Africa), Alfred Kainga (USA), Carl Joshua Ncube, Q Dube, Long John, Doc Vikela, Goliath and Goliath (South Africa) Gonyeti, Farhan Esat, Tinaye and Baba Tencen.