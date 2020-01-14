Human rights doctors body elects new executive

BY GARIKAI TUNHIRA

THE Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has elected a new board, which will be chaired by Fortune Nyamande.

ZADHR executive director Calvin Fambirai yesterday said Nyamande, who was previously the spokesperson, was replacing Brighton Chizhande, while Fungisai Mazhandu was retained as the vice-chairperson.

Norman Matara, who was treasurer in the last board, was elected secretary, replacing Evans Masitara.

Mufudzi Mushaninga is coming in as the new treasurer.

Human rights lawyer Jeremiah Bamu is the new legal adviser, replacing Alec Muchadehama.

The other board members are Artmore Chakanyuka, Ratidzo Mugumbate and Tendai Tsuro.

Mugumbate served as an ordinary board member in the previous term along with Antoinette Danha.

Fambirai said the new board would continue fighting for health and human rights of Zimbabweans to ensure they are “promoted, protected and defended”.

“We have no doubt that the esteemed new board of these outstanding individuals will bring new ideas for the growth of the organisation during their tenure,” Fambirai said.

The human rights doctors association has tormented President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government in the past, first when it released a damning report implicating soldiers in the August 1, 2018 post-election fatal shooting of six people in central Harare.

They were also to implicate the government in the brutal crackdown on protesters following anti-fuel price hike protests in mid-January last year.

Addressing a rally a month later in Mwenezi, Mnangagwa said his government would go after all the human rights doctors and lawyers who had assisted in treating injured protesters or represented them in courts.