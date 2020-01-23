Finally, Gutu came to his senses

IF what I read online that Obert Gutu has resigned from the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T is true then this is a good step in the right direction.

By Kennedy Kaitano,Our Reader

This argument is based on contradictions that I have noticed between him and his colleagues, or former colleagues from the original MDC-T.

One of the contradictions has been around the desire to feed from the taxpayers’ sweat by some of the leaders in the MDC-T. While Gutu was at pains to express his thinking that he was not in the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) for tea and biscuits, the secretary-general of the MDC-T Nixon Nyikadzino, was busy preparing a budget of how much money Polad needed for operational purposes, usurping the responsibilities of constitutional entities such as Parliament of Zimbabwe, most likely with the backing of Khupe. Otherwise how else can the secretary-general go on to talk to the media about a request for the funding of Polad without Khupe’s knowledge? It is commendable Gutu has realised that some of his colleagues in the MDC-T are hopeless and utterly broke political waifs who are scrounging for a living in Polad.

The other difference between Gutu and others, especially Khupe, is that she appears gullible and too quick to ululate at misfiring leaders.

I have not come across a statement by Khupe to rebuke Mnangagwa for his deceitful actions. How can she rebuke him when she has already publicly supported him, and when she is expecting Mnangagwa to divert government resources to fund Polad?

I wish you good luck Gutu, whether you have jumped ship or still with the compromised political outfit led by Khupe.

Follow your heart my brother.