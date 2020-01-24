Dynamos stars off to Russia

DYNAMOS goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani and young striker Nigel Katawa were last night expected to leave for Russia where they are set to undergo trials with an unnamed second division club.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA/HENRY MHARA

Chinani’s contract with Dynamos ended on December 31 last year, but the Harare giants were hoping to renew the deal.

Katawa still has a year left on his contract with the former champions. Both footballers played a critical role in stabilising DeMbare in the last campaign where they started badly, but finished ninth on the log standings.

Sources told NewsDay Sport that the two were part of four local players who left yesterday for the European country.

“They should be in South Africa right now en-route to Russia,” said a source around midday yesterday.

“Chinani is a free agent after his contract with Dynamos lapsed at the end of the year, and he wants to try his luck in Europe. He has been invited to Russia for trials, but if he fails, he wants to return to Dynamos. He has said he would not play for any other local team besides Dynamos. Katawa still has a running contract with Dynamos but got the club’s blessing to travel for trials,” added the source.

No official comment could be obtained from Dynamos officials yesterday, but a member of the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that they had held talks with Chinani before he left.

“He has assured us that if the move fails to materialise, he will return to the club. As for Katawa, we have allowed him to go. It’s a big chance for him and we can’t deny the young man such an opportunity,” the executive member said.

But it appears Dynamos are already planning for life without the two, in particular Chinani after they recently signed goalkeeper Tymon Mvula from Hwange who will battle for the number one spot with Munyaradzi Diya.

The future for third choice goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro is uncertain, with reports suggesting that the club management is prepared to let him go and replace him with a player from their juniors.

Dynamos have been very busy in the transfer window, and on Wednesday confirmed the arrival of midfielder Barnabas Mushunje from Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Yesterday, they announced that they had signed Tino Chiunye and Sylvester Appiah who are joining from ZPC Kariba.

Their arrival means DeMbare have signed 11 players so far. Other new signings are Partson Jaure, Jeansmith Mutudza, Byron Madzokere, Tanaka Chidhobha, Lennox Mutsetse, Nkosi Mhlanga and David Temwanjira.

Reports yesterday also suggested that they were closing in on tearaway winger Phineas Bamusi from rivals Caps United. If they successfully sign him, it could be the biggest transfer coup of the current window.

Other reports had also suggested that former striker Christian Ntouba was on his way back to the club, but an executive, who spoke to this publication, dismissed the rumour.

Dynamos have officially released three players so far — Evans Katema who has moved to Zambia, Edward Sadomba who retired at the end of the season and Cameroonian Junior Nkahan.

Meanwhile, Marvelous Chigumira, who played for TelOne last season and unheralded Munashe Kusaira, are the other players on the Russian trip for trials.

Chigumira was one of the outstanding players at TelOne last season, and was named the most consistent player at the club.

His contract with the Gweru side expired at the end of the year, and he is being tracked by a number of clubs including Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Kusaira was unattached after his intended move to the United States of America hit a snag, and will hope to make a move to Europe.