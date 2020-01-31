Decibel hails online marketing

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

ONE of the golden discoveries of the urban grooves movement in the early 2000s, Daniel “Decibel” Mazhandu has hailed the online marketing system saying it has helped place local artistes on the global map.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Decibel cited how the internet had cemented his conviction to return to the music circles.

“When I released One Shot last year as a pilot project to explore the feasibility of an online release or presence that I used to have, the results were surprisingly pleasant. While I did not hear of any significant airplay, the (online) streaming was crazy. This has cemented my persuasion to return because as we speak dollars are going into my account,” he said.

Crowned king of Zimbabwean urban grooves at the peak of his career, Decibel said good musicians did not have to plead for airplay to connect with fans.

“Streaming music online shows how music consumers have changed over the years. Musicians with good music do not have to beg for airplay to reach their fans. It helps spread music faster. This is also quite liberating for musicians especially at a time Zim DJs are demanding payment for publicity. Radio stations are taking money for airplay, the most played artistes are the ones paying the most,” he said.

Meanwhile, Decibel joins the list of artistes set to release love songs to mark Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Titled Uchi, the song which explores how complicated love can be, was shot by Cosmos Works, produced and mixed by Jusa Robert Solo.

His two singles from last year, One Shot and Kutenda will form part of his album due for release soon.

The singer released Chido, a video that stayed on number one on the charts for more than six weeks at the turn of the millennium. His first album, What Kind of World, in 2004 became the best-selling album under the Country Boy Records stable.