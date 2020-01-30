Boost for aspiring filmmakers

RENOWNED filmmaker Manuel Matsinye of Megacom Pictures has partnered Jibilika Dance Trust to boost the filmmaking classes that he introduced last May in a move that will see interested individuals paying US$5 or an equivalent amount in local currency per month.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The classes, which pay particular attention to acting, have been branded Megacom/Jibilika Film Classes and will incorporate production, directing, editing and scriptwriting.

Matsinye told NewsDay Life & Style that although learners would be paying, there was high probability of benefiting financially from class projects whose funds would be sourced by Jibilika while the facilitators would also be paid.

“We are now expecting participants to pay a nominal commitment fee of US$5 which is payable to Jibilika. Our aim is to produce 20 youths annually who will make waves not only in Zimbabwe but even beyond. We don’t want deadwood.

There will be different classes but our major focus will still be acting,” he said.

“The two-year contract I have signed with Jibilika will see us embarking on funded projects where participants will benefit financially. The projects will be shaped by Jibilika’s focal areas.”

Lessons, which have been taking place at Life Long College in Harare, will now be held at Batanai Gardens every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 7pm.

Matsinye described the 2019 classes as a success as he managed to groom a lot of artists that include Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikoko.