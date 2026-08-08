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NewsDay

AMH is an independent media house free from political ties or outside influence. We have four newspapers: The Zimbabwe Independent, a business weekly published every Friday, The Standard, a weekly published every Sunday, and Southern and NewsDay, our daily newspapers. Each has an online edition.

NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
NewsDay
NewsDay

NGO creates 400 green jobs in Mabvuku, Tafara
Local News
By Staff Reporter | 43m ago
NGO creates 400 green jobs in Mabvuku, Tafara
Some waste pickers earn up to US$250 a month from the initiative.
Jorge Messi, father and agent of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, dies at 68
Sport
By CNN
Aug. 8, 2026
Premium
3% O’ Level pass rate sparks outcry
Local News
By Nunurai Jena
Aug. 7, 2026
Zimbabwe expands AI traffic cameras to tackle US$400m road crash losses
Local News
By Freeman Makopa
Aug. 7, 2026
Magitare Africa, PMIZ rewrite creative playbook
Life & Style
By Valentine Maya
Aug. 7, 2026
Four days, six events: Your Heroes' weekend survival guide
Life & Style
By Valentine Maya
Aug. 7, 2026
Premium
Harare undercover blitz hits InDrive drivers
Local News
By Kenneth Nyangani
Aug. 6, 2026
Fastjet pilot Chikosi retires after 43 years in the sky
Local News
By Donald Nyandoro
Aug. 6, 2026
Zaka girls' inaugural soccer festival to reward the best
Zaka girls' inaugural soccer festival to reward the best
Sport
By AUSTIN KARONGA
Aug. 6, 2026

Trending Now

Dzamara ‘captivity images’ released
Dzamara ‘captivity images’ released
NGO creates 400 green jobs in Mabvuku, Tafara
NGO creates 400 green jobs in Mabvuku, Tafara
Harare undercover blitz hits InDrive drivers
NGO creates 400 green jobs in Mabvuku, Tafara
3% O’ Level pass rate sparks outcry

Latest Stories

NGO creates 400 green jobs in Mabvuku, Tafara
By Staff Reporter 43m ago
NGO creates 400 green jobs in Mabvuku, Tafara
Understanding meaning and implications of ‘intersex’ through a child protection lens
By Pamellah Musimwa and Chinga Govhati 3h ago
Understanding meaning and implications of ‘intersex’ through a child protection lens
Understanding meaning and implications of ‘intersex’ through a child protection lens
By Pamellah Musimwa and Chinga Govhati 3h ago
Understanding meaning and implications of ‘intersex’ through a child protection lens
Do our fallen heroes recognise the Zimbabwe we have built
By Lawrence Makamanzi 3h ago
Do our fallen heroes recognise the Zimbabwe we have built

Local News

NGO creates 400 green jobs in Mabvuku, Tafara

 NGO creates 400 green jobs in Mabvuku, Tafara
By Staff Reporter 43m ago
Gold rush empties rural schools
Premium
Gold rush empties rural schools
By Nunurai Jena 12h ago
ZCC marks Golden Jubilee with global expansion
By Freeman Makopa Aug. 8, 2026
Premium
3% O’ Level pass rate sparks outcry
By Nunurai Jena Aug. 7, 2026
Zimbabwe expands AI traffic cameras to tackle US$400m road crash losses
By Freeman Makopa Aug. 7, 2026
Zimbabwe expands AI traffic cameras to tackle US$400m road crash losses
Zimbabwe expands AI traffic cameras to tackle US$400m road crash losses
By Freeman Makopa Aug. 7, 2026
Harare says AI traffic cameras roll-out to improve road safety, avoid “entrapment” concerns
Harare says AI traffic cameras roll-out to improve road safety, avoid “entrapment” concerns
By Kenneth Nyangani Aug. 7, 2026
Mutare MP dismisses CDF fraud claims as political smear
By Staff Reporter Aug. 7, 2026
EU commits US$345 000 to Zimbabwe cholera response, returnee crisis
By Tendai Sauta Aug. 7, 2026

Health

Legal expert slams new emergency law as unworkable
Legal expert slams new emergency law as unworkable
By Donald Nyandoro Aug. 6, 2026
Push to ring-fence sugar tax revenue for healthcare 
Push to ring-fence sugar tax revenue for healthcare 
By Tatenda Kunaka Jun. 2, 2026
Nurses announce three-day protest 
Nurses announce three-day protest 
By Donald Nyandoro Apr. 20, 2026
Shamva records sharp decline in youth HIV prevalence
Shamva records sharp decline in youth HIV prevalence
By Vanessa Gonye Apr. 15, 2026
Doctors honoured for compassionate care
Doctors honoured for compassionate care
By Vanessa Gonye Mar. 5, 2026

Life & Style

Byo’s talent factory opens doors for young creatives
By Langelihle Nyathi Aug. 8, 2026
Byo’s talent factory opens doors for young creatives
Four days, six events: Your Heroes' weekend survival guide
By Valentine Maya Aug. 7, 2026
Four days, six events: Your Heroes' weekend survival guide
Magitare Africa, PMIZ rewrite creative playbook
By Valentine Maya Aug. 7, 2026
Magitare Africa, PMIZ rewrite creative playbook
Brother In House Zimbabwe to launch Sunday night
By Staff Reporter Aug. 6, 2026
Brother In House Zimbabwe to launch Sunday night

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Videos

Political violence worry Human Rights Commission

By The NewsDay Apr. 8, 2026
Political violence worry Human Rights Commission
ED Bill nonsensical says Madhuku as he pushes back against ZRP
ED Bill nonsensical says Madhuku as he pushes back against ZRP
By The NewsDay Mar. 3, 2026
Inside the Madhuku assault by police
Inside the Madhuku assault by police
By The NewsDay Mar. 2, 2026
Fire ravages Mbare’s Magaba SME hub
Fire ravages Mbare’s Magaba SME hub
By The NewsDay Feb. 13, 2026
Mnangagwa’s broken promise
Mnangagwa’s broken promise
By The NewsDay Feb. 11, 2026
Mbare residents angry over council lies
Mbare residents angry over council lies
By The NewsDay Feb. 2, 2026
Zimbabwe VS Scotland U19 opener
Zimbabwe VS Scotland U19 opener
By The NewsDay Jan. 15, 2026

Branding Voice

Property CEOs Dialogue to focus on Zimbabwe's construction boom
Property CEOs Dialogue to focus on Zimbabwe's construction boom
Sponsored Content
Government Infrastructure Projects, Sports Facilities Take Centre Stage at Zimbabwe Property Excellence Awards
Sponsored Content
Econet launches XtraData Bundles, doubling data value for its customers
Sponsored Content
First Mutual health winter challenge
Sponsored Content

Agriculture

Parliament applauds ARDA's production models for driving wheat success
Tasikani said the committee would recommend increased Government support for ARDA to enable the authority to extend similar assistance to more farmers across the country.
By Staff Reporter Aug. 3, 2026
Parliament applauds ARDA's production models for driving wheat success
Zim targets major irrigation expansion
Zim targets major irrigation expansion
By Allen Mangava Aug. 1, 2026
Cotton contractors table new production model
Cotton contractors table new production model
By Staff Reporter Jul. 27, 2026
ARDA delivers 120,000MT as Zimbabwe steps up El Niño preparedness
ARDA delivers 120,000MT as Zimbabwe steps up El Niño preparedness
By Staff Reporter Jul. 20, 2026
Farmers urged to store seed properly to ensure better produce
Farmers urged to store seed properly to ensure better produce
By Obert Siamilandu Jun. 23, 2026
Ambassador backs rabbit export drive as Zimbabwe eyes African markets 
Ambassador backs rabbit export drive as Zimbabwe eyes African markets 
By Staff Reporter Jun. 10, 2026
Agric, innovation and empowerment shine at WIFE festival
By Tendai Sauta Jun. 6, 2026
Government extends winter wheat planting deadline
By Donald Nyandoro Jun. 3, 2026
New grain levies proposed as Zim battles climate and food security risks
By Agriculture Reporter May. 27, 2026

Editorial Comment

Heroes Day must not become an empty ritual
Heroes Day must not become an empty ritual
By Newsday 3h ago
Harare cannot charge residents for thin air
Harare cannot charge residents for thin air
By Newsday Aug. 8, 2026
The next food crisis is already knocking
By Newsday Aug. 7, 2026
Govt must match ZC's World Cup ambition
By Newsday Aug. 6, 2026
Make London fly — or heads must roll
By Newsday Aug. 5, 2026
August 1: Eight years of broken promises
By Newsday Aug. 4, 2026
Deferred debt is trust destroyed
By Newsday Aug. 3, 2026

Technology

Hands-on Review: Why the US$160 Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is the smartest budget smartphone you can buy
By Tendai Munhundarima Jul. 24, 2026
Hands-on Review: Why the US$160 Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is the smartest budget smartphone you can buy
Tesla crushes expectations with blockbuster Q2, deliveries surge 25% as soaring fuel prices spur EV shift
By Tendai Munhundarima Jul. 10, 2026
Tesla crushes expectations with blockbuster Q2, deliveries surge 25% as soaring fuel prices spur EV shift
Smartphones: Water resistance does not mean waterproof
By Tendai Munhundarima Jul. 10, 2026
Smartphones: Water resistance does not mean waterproof
Safety vs fuel economy: Why  kei cars are flooding Zimbabwe’s streets
By Tendai Munhundarima Jul. 10, 2026
Safety vs fuel economy: Why  kei cars are flooding Zimbabwe’s streets

Business

France, UK to Chair Body Overhauling Zimbabwe’s $23 Billion Debt

 France, UK to Chair Body Overhauling Zimbabwe’s $23 Billion Debt
A so-called Debt Consultative Group will hold its first meeting later this month, the ministry said in a document sent by email from the capital, Harare, on Tuesday.
By GODFREY MARAWANYIKA Aug. 7, 2026
Econet wins top Service Sector award at Mine Entra 2026
By Staff Reporter Aug. 6, 2026
Not ready for the stock market? ZEEX’s Private Markets could be your first step
By Business Reporter Aug. 6, 2026
Zida approves US$1.59bn in Q2 investments as mining leads
Zida approves US$1.59bn in Q2 investments as mining leads
By Blessed Ndlovu and CONCILIA MUPEZENI Aug. 5, 2026
Zida approves US$1.59bn in Q2 investments as mining leads
Zida approves US$1.59bn in Q2 investments as mining leads
By Blessed Ndlovu and CONCILIA MUPEZENI Aug. 5, 2026
Emirates-SAA codeshare boosts Zimbabwe connectivity
Emirates-SAA codeshare boosts Zimbabwe connectivity
By Business Reporter Aug. 5, 2026
Paid the hard way: How ZEEX could end the 90-day wait choking Zim's SMEs
Paid the hard way: How ZEEX could end the 90-day wait choking Zim's SMEs
By Business Reporter Aug. 5, 2026
Mutapa Gold, ZDF hand over new classroom block to Rushinga school
Mutapa Gold, ZDF hand over new classroom block to Rushinga school
By Staff Reporter Aug. 4, 2026
Approval of migration of Old Mutual's listing from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
Approval of migration of Old Mutual's listing from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
By admin Aug. 4, 2026
Press statement on approval of migration of Old Mutual's listing from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
Press statement on approval of migration of Old Mutual's listing from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
By admin Aug. 4, 2026
.

Sport

Jorge Messi, father and agent of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, dies at 68
Jorge Messi, father and agent of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, dies at 68
By CNN Aug. 8, 2026
Harare Mayor's Challenge Cup targets international flavour
Harare Mayor's Challenge Cup targets international flavour
By AUSTIN KARONGA Aug. 7, 2026
.

Opinion

Understanding meaning and implications of ‘intersex’ through a child protection lens
Understanding meaning and implications of ‘intersex’ through a child protection lens
By Pamellah Musimwa and Chinga Govhati 3h ago
Understanding meaning and implications of ‘intersex’ through a child protection lens
Understanding meaning and implications of ‘intersex’ through a child protection lens
By Pamellah Musimwa and Chinga Govhati 3h ago
Do our fallen heroes recognise the Zimbabwe we have built
Do our fallen heroes recognise the Zimbabwe we have built
By Lawrence Makamanzi 3h ago
India's space sector: A launchpad for global partnerships
India's space sector: A launchpad for global partnerships
By Gurjit Singh Aug. 8, 2026

cartoon

Letters

Zanu PF likely to ambush Zim towards referendum
By AMH Voices Apr. 2, 2026
Zanu PF likely to ambush Zim towards referendum
Helping hand changes everything
By AMH Voices Jan. 12, 2026
Helping hand changes everything
Mangwende chieftainship: The facts
By AMH Voices Sep. 19, 2025
Mangwende chieftainship: The facts
Parking at construction sites: A costly mistake for Harare drivers
By AMH Voices Jul. 7, 2025
Parking at construction sites: A costly mistake for Harare drivers

Picture Power

Environment

Political tensions at grasslands plots lead to violent attacks and forced eviction

A neighboring plot owner, speaking under condition of anonymity, disclosed the aftermath of Ocean's appearance at the rally. 
By Staff Reporter Sep. 17, 2025
Political tensions at grasslands plots lead to violent attacks and forced eviction

VFEX stability masks underlying value

The ZSE has continued on as it left off in 2024 — slowly declining. This will continue while there is little to no ZiG liquidity. 
By Imara Asset Management Jan. 31, 2025
NewsDay cartoon 28 November, 2023 edition
By The Watcher Nov. 28, 2023
Govt urges unity among lithium miners
By Mthandazo Nyoni Jun. 1, 2023
Over 130 civilians killed by DR Congo rebels - UN
By BBC News Dec. 8, 2022
Opaque Chinese deals: Mthuli taken to task
By admin Aug. 29, 2022

Power outages, raw material shortages hit ART operations

In a financial update for the third quarter to June 2022, the manufacturer said the exports and paper divisions volumes declined by 6% and 26%, respectively.

By The NewsDay Aug. 17, 2022

International

Zanu PF likely to ambush Zim towards referendum

Zanu PF likely to ambush Zim towards referendum
Participants expressed frustration over lack of accessible simplified information about the Bill, noting that many Zimbabweans remain unaware of its content and implications.
By AMH Voices Apr. 2, 2026
Helping hand changes everything
By AMH Voices Jan. 12, 2026
Helping hand changes everything
Mangwende chieftainship: The facts
By AMH Voices Sep. 19, 2025
Mangwende chieftainship: The facts
Parking at construction sites: A costly mistake for Harare drivers
By AMH Voices Jul. 7, 2025
Parking at construction sites: A costly mistake for Harare drivers

The Standard

Mandizha Plaza marks first anniversary with community development drive

By Style Reporter 22h ago
Mandizha Plaza marks first anniversary with community development drive

Not witchcraft. Not madness. It is dementia.

Fact: Dementia is caused by diseases affecting the brain. Although age is the greatest risk factor, dementia is not an inevitable part of ageing.
By RUTH MEMEZA Aug. 9, 2026
From Munhumutapa greatness to banana republic
By Doctor Stop It Aug. 9, 2026
Why new municipal police and courts law must prioritise accountability
By Claude Phuti Aug. 9, 2026
When education fails to pay salaries
By Jackson Nyamupfukudza Aug. 9, 2026
EditorialComment: Twin crises demand urgent domestic action
By The Standard Aug. 9, 2026

Southern Eye

Region’s gold hubs a heaven for fugitives

By DAIMON PHIRI Aug. 9, 2026
Region’s gold hubs a heaven for fugitives

Military land row forces cattle onto highway

Motorists slow reluctantly as more than 70 cattle, followed by scores of goats and sheep, make the hazardous journey to grazing land borrowed from a neighbouring farmer.
By Staff Reporter Aug. 9, 2026
City schools face 2027 SA returnee crisis
By Silas Nkala Aug. 9, 2026
Water woes: Temporary relief for Byo residents
By Silas Nkala Aug. 9, 2026
Dube rewards 51 ‘all-weather friends’
By Staff Reporter Aug. 8, 2026
Community action brings healthcare to Mwenezi North
By Staff Reporter Aug. 8, 2026

The Zimbabwe Independent

The economics of  solidarity: Why  social stability is  Africa’s greatest investment risk

The economics of  solidarity: Why  social stability is  Africa’s greatest investment risk
Capital is mobile, and businesses can expand into Nairobi, Kigali, or Accra just as easily as Johannesburg. 
By BELINDA CHIROODZA Jul. 24, 2026
Ways European Football is Reshaping Urban Africa
By Theindependent Jul. 3, 2026
Ways European Football is Reshaping Urban Africa
Bosso bombshell: Suspended CEO drama takes shock turn with police report
By The Zimbabwe Independent Jul. 2, 2026
Bosso bombshell: Suspended CEO drama takes shock turn with police report
Zimbabwe commissions specialised honey testing laboratory to boost export competitiveness
By Staff Reporter Jul. 2, 2026
Zimbabwe commissions specialised honey testing laboratory to boost export competitiveness
Global stage beckons for junior water polo teams
By Munyaradzi Madzokere Jun. 26, 2026
Global stage beckons for junior water polo teams
Who’s really running the show at 2026 World Cup?
Who’s really running the show at 2026 World Cup?
By Naison Bangure Jun. 26, 2026
The slave traders
The slave traders
By Gwynne Dyer Jun. 26, 2026
Jetour T2 vs Tank 300 vs Land Cruiser FJ
Jetour T2 vs Tank 300 vs Land Cruiser FJ
By Andrew Muzamhindo Jun. 26, 2026

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