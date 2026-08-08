Some waste pickers earn up to US$250 a month from the initiative.
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3% O’ Level pass rate sparks outcry
Local News
By Nunurai Jena
Aug. 7, 2026
Four days, six events: Your Heroes' weekend survival guide
Life & Style
ZCC marks Golden Jubilee with global expansion
By Freeman Makopa Aug. 8, 2026
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3% O’ Level pass rate sparks outcry
By Nunurai Jena Aug. 7, 2026
Zimbabwe expands AI traffic cameras to tackle US$400m road crash losses
Harare says AI traffic cameras roll-out to improve road safety, avoid “entrapment” concerns
By Kenneth Nyangani Aug. 7, 2026
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Property CEOs Dialogue to focus on Zimbabwe's construction boom
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Government Infrastructure Projects, Sports Facilities Take Centre Stage at Zimbabwe Property Excellence Awards
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Econet launches XtraData Bundles, doubling data value for its customers
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First Mutual health winter challenge
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Parliament applauds ARDA's production models for driving wheat success
Tasikani said the committee would recommend increased Government support for ARDA to enable the authority to extend similar assistance to more farmers across the country.
By Staff Reporter Aug. 3, 2026
Ambassador backs rabbit export drive as Zimbabwe eyes African markets
By Staff Reporter Jun. 10, 2026
Agric, innovation and empowerment shine at WIFE festival
By Tendai Sauta Jun. 6, 2026
Government extends winter wheat planting deadline
By Donald Nyandoro Jun. 3, 2026
Harare cannot charge residents for thin air
By Newsday Aug. 8, 2026
The next food crisis is already knocking
By Newsday Aug. 7, 2026
Govt must match ZC's World Cup ambition
By Newsday Aug. 6, 2026
Make London fly — or heads must roll
By Newsday Aug. 5, 2026
August 1: Eight years of broken promises
By Newsday Aug. 4, 2026
Deferred debt is trust destroyed
By Newsday Aug. 3, 2026
France, UK to Chair Body Overhauling Zimbabwe’s $23 Billion Debt
A so-called Debt Consultative Group will hold its first meeting later this month, the ministry said in a document sent by email from the capital, Harare, on Tuesday.
By GODFREY MARAWANYIKA Aug. 7, 2026
Not ready for the stock market? ZEEX’s Private Markets could be your first step
By Business Reporter Aug. 6, 2026
Zida approves US$1.59bn in Q2 investments as mining leads
By Blessed Ndlovu and CONCILIA MUPEZENI Aug. 5, 2026
Zida approves US$1.59bn in Q2 investments as mining leads
By Blessed Ndlovu and CONCILIA MUPEZENI Aug. 5, 2026
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Opinion
By AMH Voices Apr. 2, 2026
Political tensions at grasslands plots lead to violent attacks and forced eviction
A neighboring plot owner, speaking under condition of anonymity, disclosed the aftermath of Ocean's appearance at the rally.
By Staff Reporter Sep. 17, 2025
VFEX stability masks underlying value
The ZSE has continued on as it left off in 2024 — slowly declining. This will continue while there is little to no ZiG liquidity.
By Imara Asset Management Jan. 31, 2025
NewsDay cartoon 28 November, 2023 edition
By The Watcher Nov. 28, 2023
Govt urges unity among lithium miners
By Mthandazo Nyoni Jun. 1, 2023
Over 130 civilians killed by DR Congo rebels - UN
By BBC News Dec. 8, 2022
Opaque Chinese deals: Mthuli taken to task
By admin Aug. 29, 2022
Power outages, raw material shortages hit ART operations
In a financial update for the third quarter to June 2022, the manufacturer said the exports and paper divisions volumes declined by 6% and 26%, respectively.
By The NewsDay Aug. 17, 2022
Zanu PF likely to ambush Zim towards referendum
Participants expressed frustration over lack of accessible simplified information about the Bill, noting that many Zimbabweans remain unaware of its content and implications.
By AMH Voices Apr. 2, 2026
Not witchcraft. Not madness. It is dementia.
Fact: Dementia is caused by diseases affecting the brain. Although age is the greatest risk factor, dementia is not an inevitable part of ageing.
By RUTH MEMEZA Aug. 9, 2026
From Munhumutapa greatness to banana republic
By Doctor Stop It Aug. 9, 2026
When education fails to pay salaries
By Jackson Nyamupfukudza Aug. 9, 2026
Military land row forces cattle onto highway
Motorists slow reluctantly as more than 70 cattle, followed by scores of goats and sheep, make the hazardous journey to grazing land borrowed from a neighbouring farmer.
By Staff Reporter Aug. 9, 2026
City schools face 2027 SA returnee crisis
By Silas Nkala Aug. 9, 2026
Water woes: Temporary relief for Byo residents
By Silas Nkala Aug. 9, 2026
Dube rewards 51 ‘all-weather friends’
By Staff Reporter Aug. 8, 2026
Community action brings healthcare to Mwenezi North
By Staff Reporter Aug. 8, 2026
The economics of solidarity: Why social stability is Africa’s greatest investment risk
Capital is mobile, and businesses can expand into Nairobi, Kigali, or Accra just as easily as Johannesburg.
By BELINDA CHIROODZA Jul. 24, 2026
By Theindependent Jul. 3, 2026
Ways European Football is Reshaping Urban Africa
By Munyaradzi Madzokere Jun. 26, 2026
Global stage beckons for junior water polo teams
By Naison Bangure Jun. 26, 2026
By Gwynne Dyer Jun. 26, 2026
By Andrew Muzamhindo Jun. 26, 2026