DeMbare not giving up title fight
Sport
By Munyaradzi Madzokere | 5h ago
The win saw Dynamos reduce FC Platinum’s lead in the title race to six points with eight matches left.
Byo singer elated at playing on African music charts
Life & Style
By Patricia Sibanda
5h ago
Mechanising value chain nodes could make a difference in African food systems
Opinion & Analysis
By Charles Dhewa
5h ago
Dorcas Moyo UK-bound
Life & Style
By Tendai Sauta
5h ago
Broken Lives brings infertility issues under spotlight
Life & Style
By Agatha Chuma
5h ago
Feature: Women adopt agro-forestry to combat climate change
Opinion
By Tonderayi Matonho
5h ago
Beach volleyball tournament takes off
Sport
By Magreth Ruzvidzo
5h ago
Managerial coaching needed more than ever
Opinion & Analysis
By Emmanuel Zvada
5h ago
Vote overwhelmingly to counter rigging
Letters
By Newsday
5h ago

By Lorraine Muromo and Vanessa Gonye and Silisiwe Mabaleka 4h ago
By Tendai Sauta 5h ago
By Desmond Chingarande 5h ago
By Tonderayi Matonho 5h ago
By Lorraine Muromo and Vanessa Gonye and Silisiwe Mabaleka 4h ago
Include PWDs in electoral processes: CSOs
By Lorraine Muromo 5h ago
Magistrates' court for Mkoba
By Stephen Chadenga 5h ago
RhoNaFlo: A journey worth remembering
By Tafadzwa Kachiko 5h ago
Ipec calls for insurance transparency
By Nizbert Moyo 5h ago
By Nizbert Moyo 5h ago
Women cry foul over unpaid care work
By Stephen Chadenga 5h ago
Govt gazettes new driver's licence fees
By Winston Antonio 5h ago
MRP petitions prison services over jailed members
By Silas Nkala 5h ago

Health

Zim health system is in intensive care: How it got there
By Norman Nyazema Sep. 2, 2022
Measles death toll hits 650
By Garikai Tunhira Sep. 2, 2022
Exchange rate crisis hits medical aid societies
By Vanessa Gonye Sep. 1, 2022
SA should stop harassing foreigners
By Johannes Marisa Sep. 1, 2022
Feature: A case for children with heart diseases
By Harriet Chikandiwa Aug. 30, 2022

Life & Style

Broken Lives brings infertility issues under spotlight
By Agatha Chuma 5h ago
Dorcas Moyo UK-bound
By Tendai Sauta 5h ago
Byo singer elated at playing on African music charts
By Patricia Sibanda 5h ago
Zim's tattooist rolling with SA's top artists
By Patricia Sibanda Sep. 5, 2022
Tsitsi Dangarembga, charged with inciting public violence, 28 hearings in two years

By The NewsDay Sep. 1, 2022
E .D Mnangagwa attends church service at Johane Masowe.
By The NewsDay Aug. 29, 2022
ZANU-PF Moves to Block Chamisa From 2023 Polls
By The NewsDay Aug. 29, 2022

Branding Voice

Shareholders approve ZW$1.5bn dividend
Agriculture

'We've enough maize seed for 202223 season'
ZSA vice-chairperson John MacRobert told NewsDay Farming that approximately 40 000 tonnes of seed maize are in stock, enough to meet local demand.
By Freeman Makopa 5h ago
Cotton output seen falling 41 to 116 521mt
By Freeman Makopa Sep. 5, 2022
Zim deploys IMF windfall to horticulture
By Tatira Zwinoira Sep. 1, 2022
Land tenure insecurity stalling production: EU
By Miriam Mangwaya Sep. 1, 2022
Maize side marketing threatens food security: Millers
By Methembe Sibanda Sep. 1, 2022
New calls for fresh land reform emerge
By Sharon Buwerimwe Sep. 1, 2022
Tribunal to settle sugar milling dispute
By Freeman Makopa Aug. 31, 2022
Financial inclusion critical for African agriculture success
By Freeman Makopa Aug. 31, 2022
Cotton seed sales fall
By The NewsDay Aug. 30, 2022

Editorial Comment

USD fees: Govt policy failure hurting parents
By Admin Sep. 5, 2022
Zimbos in SA must come back and vote
By The NewsDay Aug. 30, 2022
Mohadi, Mutsvangwa statements undermine democracy claims
By The NewsDay Aug. 29, 2022
Financial inclusion needs other support mechanisms
By The NewsDay Aug. 27, 2022
What a monstrosity!
By The NewsDay Aug. 26, 2022
Lies have short legs, Cde Ziyambi
By The NewsDay Aug. 25, 2022
ZEP holders need to be more serious
By The NewsDay Aug. 24, 2022

Technology

Meta, Qualcomm sign pact on custom virtual reality chips
By Reuters Sep. 2, 2022
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44bn takeover deal
By The NewsDay Jul. 13, 2022
UK gives go-ahead to U.S. extradition of WikiLeaks&#8217; founder Julian Assange
By The NewsDay Jun. 17, 2022
Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years
By The NewsDay Jun. 15, 2022
Business

Zimplats splurges US$270m on capital projects

Zimplats said a total of US$44,1 million was spent on the upgrade of the Mupani Mine project during the year, bringing the project expenditure to date to US$190,7 million.
By Melody Chikono 5h ago
Fiscal pressures could limit govt options
By Melody Chikono 5h ago
Zim platinum H2 output remains stable
By Melody Chikono 5h ago
Nash Paints commissions 1.1 m plant to increase production capacity
By Winstone Antonio Sep. 5, 2022
Zim has 2nd highest rising food prices: WB
By Tatira Zwinoira Sep. 5, 2022
The strange tale of China's loans to Zimbabwe
By Tatira Zwinoira Sep. 5, 2022
Ncube says sued 120 times over unpopular policies
By Tatira Zwinoira Sep. 5, 2022
CBZ profits from unrealised forex worth nearly $48bn
By Tatira Zwinoira Sep. 5, 2022
Tourism firms cash in on tax rebates
By Freeman Makopa Sep. 1, 2022
Banker demands $21m from land developer
By Shame Makoshori Sep. 1, 2022
Sport

DeMbare not giving up title fight
By Munyaradzi Madzokere 5h ago
Beach volleyball tournament takes off
By Magreth Ruzvidzo 5h ago
Mapeza discovers another gem
By Terry Madyauta 5h ago
Chevrons fired up for T20 WC
By Reuters 10h ago
Triangle back to winning ways
By Henry Mhara Sep. 5, 2022
OPINION

Name-dropping President exposes high-level corruption
By Tendai Ruben Mbofana 5h ago
Mechanising value chain nodes could make a difference in African food systems
By Charles Dhewa 5h ago
Managerial coaching needed more than ever
By Emmanuel Zvada 5h ago
Vote overwhelmingly to counter rigging
By Newsday 5h ago

Environment

Opaque Chinese deals: Mthuli taken to task

So, if you subtract US$152 million from US$2,7 billion, it does not give you US$1,7 billion but about US$2,6 billion,” Biti queried during Wednesday’s question.
By Admin Aug. 29, 2022
Opaque Chinese deals: Mthuli taken to task

Power outages, raw material shortages hit ART operations

In a financial update for the third quarter to June 2022, the manufacturer said the exports and paper divisions volumes declined by 6% and 26%, respectively.

By The NewsDay Aug. 17, 2022
We’re unstoppable: CCC
By The NewsDay Aug. 16, 2022
Umzingwane, Matobo main road ‘forgotten’
By The NewsDay Jul. 29, 2022
‘Villagers, headmen stifling development’
By The NewsDay Jul. 22, 2022
Confirmed! Dineo Langa is exiting ‘The Estate’
By The NewsDay Jul. 22, 2022

NRZ employees, ex-workers gang up against MD

“While it is true that the NRZ image and reputation is being tarnished, she is responsible for destroying the organisation’s image because of her failure to manage the entity. Her poor management is the sole reason for that,” the workers said in a statement.

By The NewsDay Jul. 16, 2022

Ginimbi making waves from the grave

“I was and still a fan of Ginimbi and seeing his achievements, I got inspired a lot. I decided to drop this track which talks about him being still rich even after his death as a reminder that our mbinga (rich guy) Ginimbi was humble,” he said.

By The NewsDay Jun. 27, 2022

International

Liz Truss to become UK's next PM after winning Conservative race

After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive party leadership contest that pitted Truss against Rishi Sunak,.
By Al Jazeera 11h ago
Kenya: Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's win, to be sworn in as President next Tuesday
By The Standard Kenya Sep. 5, 2022
Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns Europeans to brace for bleak winter
By Admin Sep. 4, 2022
Kenya's top court to rule on disputed presidential election
By Admin Sep. 4, 2022
Deadly attack targets Somalia food convoy
By Admin Sep. 4, 2022
Cristina Fernndez de Kirchner: Gun jams during bid to kill Argentina vice-president
By BBC Sep. 2, 2022

The Standard

News in depth: 'The untouchables': July Moyo gives tycoon, associates 'immunity' from prosecution

Katsimberis has now approached the High Court seeking an order for Mutsonziwa to prosecute Moyo and Harare City Council
By Kenneth Nyangani Sep. 5, 2022
Re-imagining the workplace: The engineer who became a fitter, turner and philosopher

He lectures on Positive Intelligence at Stanford University
By Bhekilizwe Bernard Ndlovu Sep. 5, 2022
Prince seeks to follow in Peter Ndlovu's footsteps
By Fortune Mbele Sep. 5, 2022
From Mufakose to Cape Town, rising rugby ace Kamanda aiming high
By Daniel Nhakaniso Sep. 5, 2022
SRC welcomes Fifa decision on Zhoya
By Munyaradzi Madzokere Sep. 5, 2022
Chicken Inn lose again, Bullets boost survival hopes
By Fortune Mbele and Tawanda Tafirenyika Sep. 5, 2022

Southern Eye

Zimra seizes CCC campaign vehicle

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the impounding of the South African registered vehicle.
By Silas Nkala Sep. 4, 2022
Storm clouds over Byo council

 Kambarami, Bulawayo City Council and Local Government minister July Moyo are cited as respondents in the application.
By Nizbert Moyo Sep. 4, 2022
Edutainment mix: A man’s place can be the kitchen
By The NewsDay Aug. 28, 2022
Zim moves to lessen burden of care work
By The NewsDay Aug. 28, 2022
POSB CEO sees positive spinoffs in bold reform
By The NewsDay Aug. 28, 2022
Byo City ease relegation fears, Whawha hold Triangle
By The NewsDay Aug. 28, 2022

The Zimbabwe Independent

Mukundi project inspires through spoken word

Mukundi is a Shona term meaning one who wins, overcomes or gains by success in competition, contest or gaming.
By Khumbulani Muleya Sep. 3, 2022
Stanbic bankrolls hockey qualifiers
By Magreth Ruzvidzo Sep. 2, 2022
Swimmers exposed
By Magreth Ruzvidzo Sep. 2, 2022
Investor guns for StanChart
By Tatira Zwinoira Sep. 2, 2022
World View: Might Russia use its 'tactical' nukes?
By Gwynne Dyer Sep. 2, 2022
CABS strikes deals to expand scope
By Melody Chikono Sep. 2, 2022
Nedbank Zim profit surges
By Kudzai Kuwaza Sep. 2, 2022
Motoring Section: Awaken the speed demon in you
By Andrew Muzamhindo Sep. 2, 2022

