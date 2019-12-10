Human rights arts festival roars to life

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

TRANSFORMATIVE arts organisation, Edzai Isu, will from today host a four-day Zimbabwe Human Rights Festival (ZHRF) that will feature exhibitions, theatre, music, dance and poetry performances on human rights and post-performance discussions at Theatre paBridge in Highfields, Harare.

Speaking to NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, Edzai Trust acting director Obrian Makore said the festival to be held under the theme: After Arts Fostering Total Enforcement of Rights, was meant to inspire a culture of human rights in Zimbabwe through arts.

“The Zimbabwe Human Rights Festival will utilise the power of the arts in providing an interactive platform for citizens, civic society and government, private and international organisations to (foster) a culture of human rights in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We have put in place a line-up of dance, music, theatre and poetry to attract up to 1 000 people per day directly though our live performances, as well as over 100 000 people per day through our live streaming on social media platforms.”

Makore said this year the festival will mainly focus on the right of citizens to participate in governance, but will also tackle social, economic and political rights on different days.

An array of artistes across genres set to perform at the festival include contemporary musician Andy Muridzo, gospel singer Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Kireni Zulu, sungura singer Tendai Dembo, TruBantu Tribe and others.

Other popular artistes from theatre, dance and spoken word will also grace the festival.

Makore said the major highlights of the performances, discussions and representations will be streamed live on social media platforms as well as other partner platforms.