Govt blocked from confiscating Ndiweni car, regalia

DETHRONED Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni’s lawyer Dumisani Dube yesterday blocked Umguza district development co-ordinator (DDC) Tapiwa Zivovoyi from collecting the former chief’s government-issued vehicle and the traditional regalia in his absence.

BY SILAS NKALA

Ndiweni was dethroned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government with effect from November 30 on the grounds that he was not the rightful heir to the throne.

Yesterday, Dube confirmed to Southern Eye that on Saturday the DDC went with the police to Ndiweni’s homestead intending to collect the official vehicle and traditional regalia, but failed to do so because Ndiweni was not present.

Yesterday, the DDC was supposed to go with his team to Ndiweni’s homestead again.

“The chief is in South Africa. At 10am, I was at the DDC’s office. I met with DDC today (yesterday) to get official communication from the government regarding the dismissal of Chief Ndiweni and he (DDC) made me a copy,” Dube said.

“I also advised them not to repeat what happened on Saturday when he (DDC) went with riot police to collect the chiefs’ regalia and vehicle when he is still outside the country. He (DDC) advised that he would wait and communicate the position from government on what to do.”

Zivovoyi confirmed meeting Dube yesterday. He indicated that they will wait for Ndiweni’s return.

“Yes, we met him. In fact, how can we collect the property if he (Ndiweni) is not around. He is the only person who must give us, we will wait for him,” Zivovoyi said.

Matabeleland Chief’s Council recently referred the dispute concerning the Ndiweni chieftainship to the Ndiweni clan which endorsed Nhlanhlayemangwe as the authentic heir to the throne.

However, Mnangagwa’s office sent a letter dethroning Ndiweni as chief.