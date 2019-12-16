Couple, accomplice steal $500k from haulage firm

BY NIZBERT MOYO

A BULAWAYO couple has appeared in court after allegedly conniving with an accomplice who is at large to steal $500 000 from a haulage truck company through an EcoCash agent line they had hired out to the firm.

Ferdrick Topia (40) and his wife Nyarai Magaya (32) of Sauerstown in Bulawayo allegedly connived with Peter Grassmore, who is still at large, to defraud Borgrov Trading.

Topia and Magaya appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Jechonia Ncube, facing theft charges. They were remanded out of custody to December 18 on $3 000 bail.

The court was told that on an unknown date, the couple acquired an EcoCash Agent line registered as Fredloui Investments Private Limited.

Sometime in October the couple decided to hire out the line to Borgrov Trading, a haulage trucking company owned by Moses Matsveru.

The court heard that Matsveru received payment of $500 000 into his CBZ account and instructed his bank to transfer the money into the EcoCash agent line.

Allegations are that soon after the transfer the couple, working in connivance with Grassmore, withdrew all the money.

After discovering the theft Matsveru made a report to the police who investigated the matter leading to the couple’s arrest.

