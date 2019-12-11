Chamisa to be next president: Mliswa

NORTON legislator Temba Mliswa (independent) says he believes President Emmerson Mnangagwa will see through his two terms and stick to his words that a younger leader will take over.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Mliswa, who said he would not seek another term as MP, told NewsDay yesterday that from the current crop of young leaders, MDC president Nelson Chamisa was favourite to lead the country.

“After 2028, it will be the young people who will be given the chance and, of course, the most prominent young person that you have in politics is Nelson Chamisa to be honest with you … he will definitely get his chance one day but for now let’s support the President and when his time is over then we will also support Chamisa,” he said.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said Mliswa’s views were independent and could not be taken seriously since he represented just a constituency.

“Temba Mliswa’s views are independent and who is he to try to judge on behalf of every Zimbabwean. After all, he is just an MP of a small constituency,” Moyo said.

Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu recently said the party would use its two-thirds majority in Parliament to extend the presidential term-limit beyond the current two terms mandated by the Constitution.

Mliswa said he would not seek another term as MP because he wanted to make money since it is difficult to make money as an MP.

“For now, I have made my mark and I also want to make money. You don’t make money by being a Member of Parliament. I have not even drawn my salary or allowances since 2013 and I have never received parliamentary vehicles and I’m one of those who didn’t go to Parliament to make money,” he said.

Mliswa said that he was disappointed by the manner in which councillors were elected in the country, saying incapable people were finding their way into council chambers.

