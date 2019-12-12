5 die in accident

FIVE people died on the spot when a vehicle they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck at the intersection of Harare Drive and Borrowdale Road in the morning, throwing them onto the tarmac where they were run over by the heavy vehicle.

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

Eleven escaped with various degrees of injuries and were rushed to hospital.

When NewsDay crew arrived at the scene the bodies and the injured had already been evacuated, while the small truck had been conveyed to Borrowdale police while the haulage truck was being removed from the scene.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.