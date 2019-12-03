Author’s debut book fetches $24k

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER
EMERGING author Ruth Shoriwa-Shumbayaonda says she was overwhelmed on Saturday night when her friend and business colleague purchased a copy of her debut publication — Chandisatindaona — for
$24 000 during an auction held during the book launch.
Besides the $24 000 paid by Latoya Duke, other bidders got the book for between $1 000 and $12 000.
Musician and author Kireni Zulu, who was the guest of honour at the launch, saluted Shoriwa-Shumbayaonda for her resilience and focus.
“Writing publishable stuff is not for everyone although many can write. It takes a lot of character, dedication and focus,” he said.
Classifieds.co.zw
“I really salute Ruth for this feat given the long nights and hours we would spend giving direction to her manuscripts. I am happy she has made it and I encourage all aspiring authors to take a leaf from her achievement.”
Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the highly-subscribed book launch, Shoriwa-Shumbayaonda said she was overwhelmed by the support she received.
“Writing is a passion that I have always had since childhood and I am really blown away by the support from family, friends and book lovers in general,” she said.
“Launching the book was just to celebrate this milestone given that publishing is a dream I harboured for long, but having the book bought at such encouraging amounts really humbled me.”
The launch, which was organised by Esteem Communications, also saw dendera crooner Tryson Chimbetu mesmerising the close to 200 people at the gathering.
Esteem Communications spokesperson Florence Mapindu said they were happy with their publishing programmes to date.
“We find joy in helping our clients achieve their milestones and we are happy that Ruth has published her first book in style,” she said.
Teisha Breutzmann
I simply want to say I am just newbie to blogging and definitely enjoyed this website. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly come with remarkable writings. Thanks a lot for revealing your blog.
capone (2020)
Thanks for expressing your ideas. I might also like to say that video games have been ever evolving. Better technology and enhancements have aided create sensible and enjoyable games. These types of entertainment games were not actually sensible when the actual concept was first being used. Just like other areas of technologies, video games as well have had to evolve via many ages. This is testimony towards the fast growth of video games.
Marcel Jamar
I love this site and have absolutely bookmarked it. I’m going to return to learn to read in additional details on my trip It’s just not generally you find
Tractor Workshop Manuals
you’re actually a good webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a excellent process on this subject!
urban fashion channel
You have made some really good points there. I checked on the net to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
I will design print ready billboard
The very next time I read a blog, Hopefully it does not disappoint me as much as this particular one. After all, I know it was my choice to read, nonetheless I truly believed you’d have something useful to say. All I hear is a bunch of crying about something you could possibly fix if you weren’t too busy looking for attention.
Smartest Seller
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is an issue that not enough folks are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy I stumbled across this during my hunt for something concerning this.