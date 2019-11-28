Zipra condemns Zim’s rising intolerance levels

BY SILAS NKALA

Zipra war veterans yesterday bemoaned the escalating levels of intolerance between State and non-State actors, which has bred violations of the rule of law, freedoms of association and expression in the country.

Zipra Veterans Association spokesperson Buster Magwizi told Southern Eye that his organisation was concerned about the current levels of intolerance which have resulted in violence.

“We appeal to the citizens and the State to exercise restraint on violence. We have noticed the escalation of intolerance, particularly between the State and non-State actors, with some organisations conducting meetings without informing the State and the State applying maximum force to stop such meetings, leading to violence,” Magwizi said, adding that the repressive government was infringing on freedom of expression and association and should relook at its stance.

Magwizi said such incidents tarnish the image of the country and will further deepen the political and economic woes.

Zipra’s remarks come in the wake of recent police attacks on MDC supporters at Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare where their leader Nelson Chamisa was expected to deliver his Hope of the Nation speech.

Magwizi also said Zipra will hold its end of year general meeting in Bulawayo on December 1, during which members will take stock of progress made in efforts to push government to return Zipra and Zapu properties confiscated at the height of Gukurahundi between 1982 and 1987.

“Our meeting will be speaking a message of hope for the comrades. We will also speak about our engagement with the government on issues of our properties and Gukurahundi. You will remember that sometime this year we met President Emmerson Mnangagwa to discuss properties confiscated by the government in the 1980s, Gukurahundi and the non-vetted cadres,” Magwizi said.

“We will discuss the way forward on these issues.”

Zipra said government should vet 20 000 Zipra cadres who are yet to receive their benefits.