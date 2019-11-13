Zim wheelspinner in UB40 stint

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

DUBAI-BASED Zimbabwean wheelspinner Jethro Nyandoro, popularly known as DJ Jezz De Don Dada, yesterday said working with international artistes had become standard fare for him after being roped in to perform at the UB40 Live in Concert in Abu Dhabi alongside two other DJs from November 7 to 9.

At the height of their fame, UB40 sold 120 million records and recorded over 50 singles, achieving considerable international success.

Nyandoro, who is the co-founder of Reggae Festival, told NewsDay Life & Style that the experience was another notch on his profile.

“It’s just another one under the belt,” he said.

“I have worked with big international artistes in the past. So, this was another day on the job, creating a path to work with more European reggae artistes, both old and new.”

Nyandoro said his passion for music dated back to his early years until he got exposed to reggae in the 1990s.

“I was not a DJ, but just a music fan. Although it is a profitable business, passion and love for the clean and positive vibes draws me to the music,” he said.

The renowned DJ, who has worked with several international artistes including Mr Vegas, Wayne Wonder, Beenie Man, Kevin Lyttle, Kymany Marley, Dawn Penn, Busy Signal, Jah Cure and Junior Reid, said he believed in the power of music.

“I am a very conscious-minded individual who believes in the power of music to bring the best out of people,” he said.

The disc jockey said although he loved dancing from early childhood, he only started deejaying after moving to South Africa, but only became a household name after relocating to the United Arab Emirates.

Nyandoro said he felt Zimbabwe was once the hub of reggae music in Africa and would want to create an opportunity for the country’s reggae artistes to find international exposure.

“If I play at a show where Beres Hammond and Sanchez are singing, I would be glad to have Zimbabwean artistes there,” he

said.

“I also want to have General Degree and Wayne Wonder in Zimbabwe before I retire.”

The DJ said he facilitated a show for local chanter, Nutty O, in Abu Dhabi, where he played alongside the Wailers from Jamaica.

“My advice to upcoming DJs is they should be true to the craft and be able to find balance between substance and hype,” he said.