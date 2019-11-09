Zanu PF accused of meddling in Buse SRC polls

BY Richard Muponde

Zanu PF has been fingered in the chaos over the Bindura University of Science Education (Buse) students representative committee (SRC) elections which have been postponed indefinitely.

The elections were supposed to be held on Monday after the suspension of the incumbent executive aligned to Zinasu.

Buse SRC president Nelson Madondo and five of his executive members were recently suspended for undisclosed reasons, three months before the expiry of their term of office.

Reports suggested that university authorities were irked by the hardline stance by the student leadership and its involvement in opposition politics and wanted to replace it with a Zanu PF-aligned Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (Zicosu).

Chaos reportedly reigned at the university with daggers drawn against university authorities.

Students are reportedly demanding reasons for the indefinite postponement of the elections without involving stakeholders.

They have also challenged authorities to come clean on their siding with Zicosu after reports that the Zanu PF Mashonaland provincial youth league was dictating terms of the polls.

The election is pitting Doctor Mahwata of Zinasu and Cedric Bhala of Zicosu.

Buse dean of studies Retias Makado said he was not authorised to comment, but admitted that the elections were postponed while denying allegations against authorities.

“I am not allowed to speak to the Press, but all are lies. We postponed the elections yes, but we are not in favour of any side. It’s not true. The elections are open to everyone. Anyway speak to James Gutura the director of public relations and protocol, he will give you the university’s position,” Makado said.

Gutura’s cellphone was not being answered.

Mahwata’s campaign manager, Shadreck Shingi said: “They have seen from the campaigns we have done that Zinasu has an upper hand and was going to win and retain the executive. The dean of studies is refusing to give a statement on the postponement of the elections. They are in favour of Zicosu as they view Zinasu as opposition aligned.”

Zanu PF Mashonaland provincial youth league chairman, Ruwizhi Ferenando could be reached for comment.