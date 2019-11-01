WUA honours TelOne boss Mtasa, sculptor Benhura

THE Women’s University in Africa has conferred honorary Doctor of Philosophy degrees to TelOne managing director Chipo Mtasa and sculptor Dominic Benhura for their outstanding contributions in women and girls empowerment.

BY VANESSA GONYE

The two were honoured at the university’s 15th graduation ceremony in Harare on Tuesday, where a total of 9 128 students — 7 001 females and 2 127 males — graduated in various disciplines.

Mtasa was awarded an honorary PhD in Business Management in recognition of her philanthropic work and passion for girl child mentorship and her outstanding professional achievements as a female business leader, while Benhura was bestowed an Honorary PhD of Philosophy in Culture and Heritage for his role in women empowerment through arts and culture.

WUA described Mtasa as “a business leader who has managed to carve her niche in a male-dominated industry … Her passion for the girl child and women has seen her being involved with Professional Business Women, a network of women who support each other.”

Mtasa is patron of the TelOne Girls mentorship programme, where at least 200 high school girls from disadvantaged backgrounds across the country are mentored through job shadowing and life skills trainings.

In his acceptance speech, Benhura said he was naturally inclined to women as he believes empowering women ensures that the whole nation is empowered.

Benhura is an internationally-acclaimed award winner and mentor.