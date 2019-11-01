Winky D braces for Kadoma concert

DANCEHALL fans in the gold mining town of Kadoma and surrounding areas have something to smile about this weekend as Ninja president Winky D appears to have gathered the courage to perform at the Braai Fest themed concert on November 9 at The Odyssey Hotel in Kadoma.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The long-awaited return of Winky D to Kadoma, where he will share the stage with fellow chanter Enzo Ishall, is a make-up performance after he pulled out of a scheduled show at the same venue on New Year’s Eve citing security fears.

This followed threats on his life by gold panners, infamously known as MaShurugwi, who had voiced their anger over the chanter’s politically-charged track, Kasong Kejecha, in which he is believed to throw pot shots at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Concert promoter Tich Mharadze of 2 Kings Entertainment yesterday told NewsDay Life &Style that they had agreed with the Musarova Bigman hitmaker that he descends on Kadoma for their annual Braai Fest themed “Family Show” at The Odyssey Hotel.

“In a professional way of doing business, Winky D will be performing at a family show at The Odyssey Hotel on November 9 alongside fellow dancehall singer Enzo Ishall. The programme of the day starts at 10am and entrance will be free before 11am as the show will end at 7pm,” he said.

The award-winning promoter said the one-hour free entry between 10 and 11am is meant to accord the community an opportunity to be part of the concert.

“This Braai Fest is our annual event for the Kadoma community where we bring them some of the country’s big music stars whom they don’t usually have the opportunity to watch live on the stage,” he said.

“The economy is tough, but people still need entertainment so those who can’t afford can come early for free.”

With a record of not usually disappointing on his set and also outshining some international dancehall stars, Winky D will definitely be out to maintain his dominance on stage, guaranteeing fans high level of entertainment.

On the other hand, Enzo Ishall, famed for the plug tracks Kanjiva and Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka, is not a pushover as he is also setting himself up as a force to reckon with through his sterling performances that have been well received by music fans.

Off the stage, on the turntables there will be DJ Knox, Templeman and Gary B.