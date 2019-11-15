What they said about 2020 budget

FORMER Finance minister and now MDC vice president Tendai Biti:

“A budget of $63 billion is an illusion and unachievable, but also reflects extent of hyperinflation. The Pre-Budget Strategy Paper projected a $28,5 billion budget with expenditure of $25 billion. How does this inflate to $63 billion and $58 billion respectively in days?”

MDC-T vice-president Obert Gutu:

“The budget responded to calls by the MDC-T through lobbying by our MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga for free education starting with rural children. It is a milestone achievement. It spoke to pertinent issues. Our MP also lobbied for scrapping of sanitary wear and that is factored in the budget.”

Sifelani Jabangwe, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president:

“At least certain things like the adjustment of tax will put some purchasing power in the hands of consumers. There has been a severe erosion of that. We really wanted macro-economic stability and that is what we were looking out for. We wait to see how the youth employment facility will be instituted but people must not look at budget as the only tool, what we need is production. We all need to go out there and grow something.”