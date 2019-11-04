We are prepared to die for ED: Zanu PF youths

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

ZANU PF youths in Mashonaland East have vowed to defend President Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured) at all costs, saying they will effect a citizens arrest to anyone who insults their leader.

Speaking at a victory celebration event held at Masenda Secondary School, ward 6, in Mudzi West on Saturday, provincial youth chairperson Kelvin Mutsvairo said the youth league will do anything to defend Mnangagwa’s rule and that they will deal with anyone who criticises their leader.

“We are going to defend President Mnangagwa until eternity, we will also defend Zanu PF as a party until eternity. We are going to deal with anyone who insults our President. If the police fail to arrest anyone insulting the President, we, as youths, will do so in our own capacity,” he said.

Mnangagwa is currently under pressure from both internal cadres and opposition party members over how he is running the country’s economy. Last week, Mnangagwa told party youths that there were some G40 elements in Zanu PF who were burning the midnight oil to destabilise the party as well as criticising his rule. The ruling party leader has been relying on the youth league’s support who have been attacking perceived economy saboteurs, among them party officials.

Meanwhile, Mudzi West Zanu PF ward 6 councillor Arnold Katsande said it is high time the constituency, a Zanu PF stronghold, was electrified.

Katsande, who is one of the Zanu PF youthful councillors, has embarked on a road rehabilitation programme in his ward.

“Zanu PF is a party that fulfils its election promises. We are happy that we have youthful councillors who have excelled in delivering their election promises,” Mutsvairo said.