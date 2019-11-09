Stay put: wait upon the Lord

Devotion Column: Erasmus Makarimayi

THE year will soon be over and we will be doing a stock take that’s if you haven’t already started. A substantial number of us have missed opportunities in life. Certain minds are not patient enough to see the fruition of a promise. Whenever you are working on an idea or concept borne out of divine inspiration, learn to hold on until its birth. Constant change of position and purpose does not augur well for the success of any of your adventures.

While it’s advisable to abandon paths leading to dead end, focus and determination are key to the realisation of your dream. The process of time demands procedure to be fulfilled. While you believe in miracles, never believe in shortcuts.

The devil has fooled many to abandon projects that they had worked on for a long time. As the project enters maturity stage and is about to flourish and multiply the devil tells you that God is not on your side. The devil solicits double mindedness or doubt from you and the naïve budge.

As soon as you move on someone comes and harvests your labour. Certain projects appear long overdue so as to frustrate you. Perseverance and endurance will get you to the finishing line.

Don’t be quickly fed up and surrender. Premature exit from your assignment deprives you of your prize. After time consuming research, study, praying and fasting it will be retrogressive to quit. Hold on to the end.

Stay put till logical conclusion. Wait upon the Lord to the end, time will speak. When God gives you a thought or idea incubate it and let it hatch. Solomon observed and said in Proverbs 27:8, “As a bird that wandereth from her nest, so is a man that wandereth from his place.”

Many walked out of lucrative ventures at the crowning point because the ventures seemed headed to a brick wall.

All your marketing and advertising will be enjoyed by someone if you leave the place of your assignment. The seeds of success will germinate just after your departure.

There are people who thought the ground was too hard to cultivate after working on it for some time.

As soon as it started softening they left and someone else jumped in and grabbed the open cheque. You have a niche where God has placed you. Settle down, don’t be wavering and tossed around.

There are businesses that pioneered virgin land and left because the profits took long to come.

Those that came later had the work already cut out for them. There are airlines that abandoned certain routes that are now well paying. Transport operators, supermarkets and even churches have abandoned areas they thought were uncultivable only to sob when the new takers made great success.

Some have dated and walked out of relationships only to sulk in regret and jealous after the partners they left became so prosperous. Many people believe that as they have not thrived in one line of business they must have made a little mistake and that if they could get into another line they would prosper. Business people know that in the initial months and sometimes years, you will be operating at a loss before you become profitable. Whenever you move on, make sure you have exhausted the grace for your current location.

As a matter of general fact a person who cannot prosper in one country will not prosper anywhere.

Without taking great counsel from God and weighing the matter, it is ill for a person to leave the Christian privileges of their country to go abroad where there may be some pecuniary advantages, but much spiritual loss.

As you cross borders for greener pastures, first ascertain that there is no water beneath your dry ground and that the sky above you is as hard as iron.

Sometimes we run away from ourselves and not the environment. Grow roots and when The Lord has not moved you, stay put, never be moved by the devil. A vagrant spirit will make sure you never prosper. It leads you to lay hands on many things jumping from one place to another with no reward.

Starting well and ending badly is failure. Hebrews 3:14 admonishes, “For we are made partakers of Christ, if we hold the beginning of our confidence steadfast unto the end.”

You will work so hard for others to enjoy the fruit of your labour. You will wander upon the earth and be a beggar. Don’t spend your life vacillating in occupation. Remember you don’t have two sets of life on earth to experiment with. Stay put and wait upon the Lord. Again I say wait. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

