Serial rapist, robber nabbed

By newsday
- November 14, 2019

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A 35-YEAR-OLD Harare man, who terrorised women in and around Kwekwe by robbing and raping them, has been arrested.

Simbarashe Munyaradzi Muwaniki, of no fixed residential address in Harare, yesterday appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Pathekile Msipa facing unlawful entry, robbery and rape charges.

The complainant, who resides in Redcliff and whose name has been withheld for ethical reasons, identified the accused after he was arrested by Kwekwe police for similar offences where he used the same modus operandi against his victims.

The State case is that on April 30 this year at around 3am, Muwaniki allegedly broke into complainant’s house using an iron bar.

He went to the complainant’s bedroom and ordered her to remove the password from her mobile phone after threatening to kill her with the iron bar.

Muwaniki stole US$20 and $12 from a wallet in the wardrobe and later raped the complainant.

The complainant immediately narrated her ordeal to her sister and a tenant.

A report was made to the police and she was referred to Kwekwe General Hospital for medical examination.

Muwaniki denied the charges and the trial continues tomorrow.

