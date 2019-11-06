Sasha roped into Mafikozolo gig

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

AFRO-FUSION songbird Sasha “Amadhuve” Chiedzo is the latest local artiste to perform at the Mafikizolo Back in Town concert scheduled for November 8 in Harare.

Sasha was yesterday over the moon after her name was included on the list of local artistes set to share the stage with the top South African duet.

She told NewsDay Life& Style that this was a stepping stone in her career and expressed hope that it would mark the beginning of greater things for her.

“I feel greatly honoured to be given a chance to play alongside one of Africa’s finest, especially after having played alongside Jah Prayzah just a few days ago at the braai out,” she said.

“For me, this is the stepping stone that every upcoming artiste wishes to lay their feet on. For me, this marks the beginning of greater things to come and I have now firmly set my eyes on the regional and international market.”

Sasha said she believed that having her music likened to Mbuya Madhuve — her late aunt — and the late Chiwoniso Maraire could have influenced the organisers of the show to rope her in.

“Most people think that I fit into the gap left by auntie, Mbuya Madhuve. Others say I remind them of Chiwoniso Maraire. Others feel I am a Stella Chiweshe in the making. So it is this deep root in Zimbabwean traditional music that made the organisers rope me into the show,” she said.

“It’s an honour to be playing alongside Selmor Mtukudzi, Andy Muridzo, Diamond Musica, Tocky Vibes this Friday at the HICC.”

A product of Progress Chipfumo’s Sound of Motherland outfit, Sasha said there was a possibility of striking a collaboration with the South African outfit as her management works on a possible deal.

“The possibility of me doing a song with Mafikizolo is very much there as my management is already working on that and if all goes according to plan, by Christmas of next year you will be dancing to the tune,” she said.

Sasha said although she has been dominated by best performing artistes who are no push-overs, she has learnt the tricks of the game.

“My greatest secret is that I don’t consider myself a female artiste. I am just an artiste and this allows me to venture into venues that only males play at and also I easily fit into those venues (frequented) by female artistes,” she said.