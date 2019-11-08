Rushwaya survives fatal car crash

ZIMBABWE Miners’ Federation (ZMF) president Henrietta Rushwaya on Wednesday night survived a fatal road traffic accident when the vehicle she was travelling in was involved in a head-on collision just after Munyati River near Battlefields in Kwekwe.

Rushwaya was on her way to Harare from a ZMF annual conference in Gweru.

ZMF spokesperson Dosman Mangisi confirmed the incident.

“The incident happened around 11pm. It was a head-on collision. We are told that the driver of the other car died on the spot. We heard that the driver of the other car was found with his phone and charger in his hand. Looks like he was trying to charge the phone,” he said.

“Rushwaya was travelling in her Toyota vehicle which is now a write-off. She is home in Harare and she escaped with minor injuries.”

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said he was yet to get details of the accident.

“Right now, I am in Zvishavane where we are relaunching our police service charter. I am yet to get details on the accident,” Goko said.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said it involved three cars.

“It was an accident which involved three cars at the 188km peg along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway. Rushwaya was in one of the cars where she was a passenger with one other person. The second car had the driver and a passenger. The third car had the driver and we are yet to ascertain if there was a passenger,” Nyathi said.

“So what happened is that two cars were driving towards Bulawayo while Rushwaya was coming towards Harare. So at the 188km peg there was a collision of her car and the other car which was coming from Harare. Rushwaya’s car veered off the road and dislodged its right front wheel. The second car (upon impact) veered off the road and landed on its roof. It sustained extensive damages, killing the driver on the spot. The third car tried to avoid the accident and veered off the road to the left and landed on the roadside.”