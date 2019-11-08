Red-hot Zambia striker to miss Warriors tie

THE Warriors will not face Red Bull Salzburg sensation Patson Daka when they clash with neighbours Zambia in a Group H 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Lusaka on November 19.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Daka has caught the attention of watchers of the global game with a sparkling performance for his club who are also in the Uefa Champions League.

Salzburg are in the same pool as Liverpool, Napoli and Genk in the European premier club competition.

The 21-year-old scored his second hat-trick of the season last week to guide the Austrian top division log leaders to a 3-0 win over Mattersburg in the Bundesliga.

The goals lifted him to the top goal scorer’s chart with a total of 12 league goals and 14 in all competitions this season. The 2017 Caf Young Player of the Year also scored a hat-trick on October 5 in the 6-0 humiliation of SC Rheindorf Altach.

Zambia have opted to send Daka to the Under-23 Afcon which doubles as an Olympic Games qualifier. The junior Chipolopolo side kick off their campaign with a match against the South Africa Under-23 side tomorrow. The two teams are in the same pool as Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu, who also plays for Red Bull Salzburg, will also miss the matches against Algeria and Zimbabwe as he will be involved in the Olympics qualifier.

Their absence together with other Chipolopolo stars is likely to ease the burden on the Warriors, who will be looking to capitalise and take the crucial points.

Zambia coach Aggrey Chiyangi overlooked Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene.

The Warriors get their campaign rolling with a home clash against the Zebras of Botswana at the National Sports Stadium next week Friday before travelling to face neighbours Zambia four days later.

Zambia squad

Goalkeepers:

Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles, Zambia), Mwenya Chibwe (Polokwane City, South Africa), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco, Zambia).

Defenders:

Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco, Zambia), Stophila Sunzu (FC Metz, France), Clement Mwape (Zesco United, Zambia), Tandi Mwape, Kabaso Chongo (both TP Mazembe, DRC), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon, Zambia).

Midfielders:

Rally Bwalya (Power Dynamos, Zambia), Nathan Sinkala (TP Mazembe, DRC), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana, Zambia), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa), Donashano Malama (Black Leopards, South Africa), Clatous Chama (Simba Sports, Tanzania), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows, Zambia).

Strikers:

Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula, Russia), Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards, South Africa), Lazarous Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Justin Shonga, Augustine Mulenga (both Orlando Pirates, South Africa).