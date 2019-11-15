New movie to premiere

PRODUCERS of a new local movie, Chipo Chirorwa, to premier early next year, have roped in school pupils in the production to empower them with film-making skills as fulfilment of the objectives of the new education curriculum.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

One of the producers, Melody Mutyavaviri, told NewsDay Life & Style that the pupils, who will be blended in with professional actors, were drawn from Winwood College, Watershed College and Prince Edward School.

“They will be blended with professionals so that they learn about acting, script writing, directing, cinematography, editing, lighting, sound recording and production design,” she said.

“Plans are underway to get the students to camp at Karumazondo Outdoor Centre to shoot the movie this December.”

She said the movie touched on issues of heritage and culture, including traditional marriage and funeral rites.

“The movie is meant to teach young people about heritage and cultural issues around the rites of passage to do with customary marriage and what happens during funeral processes,” she said.

The movie’s co-producer and writer Charles Mutyavaviri said the movie was also in line with the new curriculum and has unveiled a Film Foundation Programme meant to teach high school students fundamental skills in film production.

The 20-member cast movie features Zolile Makeleni, who plays Tsotsi in another local movie, Wenera.

“The movie is going to be better in terms of the production values. It will be shot in 4K resolution. The movie will also be different in that it will incorporate young people from high school as part of the cast as well as part of the production team,” Mutyavaviri said.

The production is bankrolled by Karumazondo Outdoor Centre, which will cater for accommodation for the crew and cast.

This is the Mutyavaviris’ second project after their 2010 debut, Sores of Emmanuel.