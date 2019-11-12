Mtisi’s new album ready for release

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

RISING gospel artiste Emmah Mtisi is on Thursday this week set to release a new nine-track album, Mwari Vanonzwa, which largely encourages the nation to be prayerful in the face of challenges facing the country.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style recently, Mtisi said her music was inspired by the Holy Spirit and the word of God.

Mtisi, who will be launching the new album at Hevoi FM in Masvingo, said she opted to use radio as it reached a wider audience.

“People do not have to travel to attend the launch, but can listen in the comfort of their homes and workplaces. Also considering the economic situation, it has less costs than launching at a specific venue, which would need the whole band, MCs and refreshments,” she said.

The musician said her new offering was produced and recorded by Blessing Masanga at Bishy Music in Harare and Olin Anderson at Kunashe Studios in Mutare. She said her music was designed to inspire people to press on in faith because every problem had an expiry date.

She added that her forthcoming second production was different from the previous offering because it carried a new message.

“My first album Usacheme focused on problems faced by individuals, but this one Mwari Vanonzwa is focusing mainly on hope, faith and perseverance,” Mtisi said.

The singer said she has five videos from her first album and has featured Blessing Shumba on one of her songs, Chiedza, which has commanded a huge following on social media platforms.