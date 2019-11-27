Modelling agency unveils clothing brand

LOCAL modelling and fashion agency, Model Guide, recently launched a clothing label to promote African beauty and talent.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

The platform is about fashion where different models from the agency will showcase their brand to different designers across the world.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, business entrepreneur and founder of the agency, Lewis Nyamakosi, said the idea to launch the clothing label was inspired by his desire to see models wearing classic and durable material.

“We have a variety of clothing in stock which includes crop tops, T-shirts and caps. All of our stuff is manufactured locally and is readily available,” he said.

“Our T-shirts are going for US$8, crop tops US$6 and caps US$4. The clothes can be accessed through the Fashion Police Joina City or directly through me.”

Nyamakosi, who is also a computer engineer, programmer and graphic designer, said his agency also managed professional and experienced models.

“We have about 15 models we manage as we are highly selective. We consider three things which are confidence, as one should be able to walk, speak and represent a brand with confidence and ability since one should be able to work under minimum supervision and being photogenic,” he said.

“People can book skilled and qualified models that have what it takes to push a brand. They can hire them for photo shoots, commercials (adverts), pageants and videos. This, however, benefits the models as we scout for legitimate deals in commercials, music videos and beauty contests.”

Nyamakosi described his agency as an environment where models can be groomed to defend themselves and fight abuse.

“We are hoping to create a setting where models are free to do their modelling business without being labelled prostitutes. A platform where models are paid what they deserve, not just working for free,” he said.

Apart from the modelling agency, Nyamakosi also runs an online magazine titled Model Guide which is distributed for free on different social media platforms in PDF format.