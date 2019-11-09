Mnangagwa reshuffles, expands Cabinet

BY VANESSA GONYE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday reshuffled his Cabinet and expanded his administration by splitting the Home Affairs ministry in his second reshuffle since the election in July last year.

Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has been moved from Industry and Commerce ministry to the renamed Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and International Trade ministry to replace Prisca Mupfumira who was fired in August as she faced allegations of corruption in court.

He was replaced at the Industry and Commerce ministry by Sekai Nzenza while Paul Mavima moves from Primary and Secondary Education to her former portfolio at the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry.

Cain Mathema replaces Mavima, with Kazembe Kazembe re-assigned to the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage ministry.

Makoni West legislator Jenfan Muswere, who was deputising Kazembe, takes over as Information Communication and Courier Services (ICT) minister.

Daniel Garwe, the Zanu PF legislator for Murehwa North, was appointed to head the newly-created National Housing and Social Amenities ministry.

Mnangagwa also appointed Zvimba North MP Marian Chombo as Local Government and Public Works deputy minister while David Musabayana was appointed Sibusiso Busi Moyo’s deputy at the Foreign Affairs ministry.

Jennifer Mhlanga was re-assigned to the Women’s Affairs ministry while Yeukai Simbanegavi will deputise Garwe at the National Housing ministry.

Dingimuzi Phuti and Raymore Machingura were appointed as deputies in the ICT and Higher and Tertiary Education ministries, respectively.

Tinoda Machakarika was appointed to deputise in the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation ministry, while Clemence Chiduwa is set to deputise in the Finance and Economic Development ministry.

Mnangagwa’s first reshuffle in May was to replace ally Joram Gumbo as Energy minister with Fortune Chasi. Gumbo was re-assigned to become a minister in the Presidency.