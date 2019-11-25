Mnangagwa reaffirmed as 2023 presidential candidate

Mashonaland East Zanu PF provincial structures have reaffirmed party leader Emmerson Mnangagwa as their presidential candidate for 2023 as the ruling party gears for its annual conference slated for next month in Goromonzi.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The resolution, among others, was revealed at a provincial conference held at Goromonzi High School on Saturday, where they endorsed Mnangagwa as the presidential candidate in the next election.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, provincial chairperson and Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza confirmed that the province had reaffirmed Mnangagwa’s candidacy.

“As we move towards the annual people’s conference, the province endorsed our leader, Comrade Emmerson Mnangagwa, as the sole candidate for the 2023 elections. This was one of the major resolutions passed during the provincial conference,” he said.

The reaffirming of Mnangagwa as the Zanu PF presidential election candidate puts paid to speculative reports that a section of the ruling party was pushing for Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to take over the reins.

The Mashonaland East resolution came as Chiwenga, who led the November 2017 coup that catapulted Mnangagwa to lead the party and country, landed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after spending four months in a Chinese military hospital over suspected poisoning.

His return triggered mixed feeling from most Zimbabweans, who are keen to see his next move in the political arena following reports that his key allies in the security sector had been demoted and redeployed as a ploy to weaken his support base.

The resolutions were read by provincial secretary for legal affairs, Jeremiah Chiwetu, who also revealed a decision to extend the women’s quota tenure beyond 2023.

“We also resolved that government does something to arrest the issue of wanton price hikes that is taking its toll on the masses,” Matiza said.

The Zanu PF annual conference will be held at Goromonzi High School from December 10 to 15.

About 7 000 local and international delegates are expected to attend the annual jamboree.