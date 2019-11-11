Mapeza notches first win

SPORTS REPORTER

FORMER FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza notched up his first league match win as coach in the South African topflight league when his side, Chippa United edged AmaZulu 2-0 on Saturday.

The win eased pressure on the team who had not yet won this season.

Mapeza, who joined the side a few weeks ago, said he was pleased with the win which will boost his team’s confidence.

“This win will boost our performance going forward,” the former Warriors coach and captain said after the match. “We told the boys before the match that we need to go out there and try to get a positive result. The results haven’t been coming. If you look at our last two matches, the boys worked so hard; I think it was coming. We need to keep working hard.

Let’s stay humble, we are not yet out of the woods. We are going for a break now and this gives time for the injured guys to recover and hopefully after the international break they will be able to come back.”

William Twala scored both goals for the team, while Warriors defender Kelvin Moyo was instrumental in the team attaining a clean sheet.

Since his arrival Mapeza has overseen defeats to Wits, Highlands Park and log leaders Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night.

Chippa had not even scored a single goal under Mapeza in the league until Saturday night.

Mapeza has been under the spotlight since he dumped Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum to take up the Chippa job.

He had been warned that the club owners at Chippa do not exercise patience with coaches.

A week ago, Mapeza frankly told club stakeholders that the team lacked quality players and he could only improve things when the transfer window opens up in January.

Chippa still sit at the bottom of the table with seven points, two behind Black Leopards, who currently occupy the play-offs position.