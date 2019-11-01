Maleta engages Tanzanian producer

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean hip-hop crooner Jimmie “Shasha Dze Hip-hop” Maleta yesterday said working with Tanzania-born cinematographer and photographer Ramadhan “Director Ray” Kondo on the former’s Turn Up video was a great experience.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Maleta said he took the opportunity to exchange notes with director Ray of Carrela Films on the video, adding to his growing catalogue.

He told NewsDay Life & Style from his Mzansi base that collaborations with regional heavyweights helped him to spread his works beyond the borders.

“I have realised the power of collaborations if one is to make inroads into the cut-throat music industry across the continent,” he said.

“Our quest is to take our brand and music to the people not only in Zimbabwe, but across the continent and fly the country’s flag high on the music scene.”

Maleta said such collaborations had helped him penetrate Nigeria, Burundi, Congo, Tanzania and South Africa.

The musician said he has invested a lot for the production of the Turn Up video to be of top quality that can be played on popular stations such as Channel O and Trace Africa.

“I always feel honoured to have had the privilege of putting my hood, Chegutu, on the map through music in a positive way, I hope and pray I inspire more ghetto youth to be positive and even surpass my level,” he said.

“I was inspired by inner peace that is brought by true love and good vibes. The lyrics to the song are all about turning up a good vibe and it blends well with the scenario of the nature reserve.”

The 30-year-old rapper has collaborated with international artistes including Zipho K and Yandi Eanam (South Africa), Kahsion (Jamaica) and Burundian Afro-pop star Livien Mugenzi.

He has two albums under his sleeve; Ndipeiwo Mukana and Maleta Music.