Mai Titi for women empowerment

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

COMEDIANNE and motivational speaker Felistas “Mai Titi” Murata’s star continues to shine after she was roped in to be among guest speakers to grace the Gabfest for Women in Business scheduled for November 16 at Kingstons House in Harare.

Event organiser Dorcas Gwasha Maponga told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that Mai Titi will be the master of ceremony and one of the special guests at the event as she will empower women who have the desire and determination to succeed against all odds.

She said they chose Mai Titi because she was the best master of ceremony with an exciting personality and a huge following.

Maponga said the theme of the event is “We are women.”

“It is an event of trying to boost again women who have lost confidence in themselves, who only think marriage is the only way to good life. If marriage fails, they are so many means to survival, for example, working for oneself,” she said.

The event facilitator said their desire was to empower women across the globe to become self-sufficient.

“It is important for women to shift their mindsets for them to identify and utilise business opportunities available in the country rather that only settling for marriage,” she said.

She said the gathering was meant to train women struggling in abusive marriages and help them think differently to start their own careers.