Litfest roars to life

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

THE sixth edition of the Harare International Literature Festival (Litfest) is set to run from November 27 to 30 at Theatre in the Park in Harare under the theme Nature and Words — Only One World.

Founded by renowned poet and author Chirikure Chirikure, the literature fete seeks to explore the environment and earth through creative writing.

Litfest spokesperson Kudzanai Thondlana told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the focus this year was to provide a deepened understanding and appreciation of the interconnectedness of literature and the future of the world.

“In current times when nature is becoming increasingly volatile and unpredictable, it is imperative to recognise how words in their many forms are shaping our everyday lives and the history of the earth,” he said.

“Literature facilitates the chronicling of existing complex relationships between man and nature. From the scientific to the creative perspectives we can build factual and emotional narratives which should question human behaviour and, how it fits within the narrative of the planet’s continued existence.”

Thondlana said the festival — which will have participants from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Zambia, Lesotho and Swaziland — will celebrate literature and creative arts, provide a platform for local academics and creatives to connect with their counterparts from around the world.

Participants this year include Jonathan Dransfield from the UK, Nkateko Masinga from South Africa, Thuthukani Ndhlovu, Word Smash Poetry team from Zambia, Ignatius Mabasa, Ethel Kabwato, Albert Nyathi, Kizito Muchemwa and Salachi Naidoo.

The fiesta will host activities including book launches, discussions, workshops, a poetry slam and performances with local musicians including Derek Mpofu, Chengeto Brown, Victor Kunonga, with Mbeu providing music.

Chirikure jointly runs the festival with Robson Isaac Shoes Lambada, Elizabeth Muchemwa, Rudo Chakanyuka and Robert Mutsindiri.