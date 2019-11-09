Higher learning institutions should strive for quality education: ED

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday challenged institutions of higher learning to strive for quality education in line with the new development trajectory and the changing socio-economic dynamics.

He said this in Bulawayo before capping 2 652 National University of Science and Technology graduates at a ceremony which coincided with the commissioning of a multi-phase innovation Hub Project which is said to introduce a solid foundation for the university to develop prototypes that can be commercialised for local markets.

“I challenge graduates to press on to do the extraordinary by inventing designing and manufacturing products and artefacts from locally incubated ideas and researches,” Mnangagwa said.

He urged the graduates to become problem solvers as they entered the real world.

“As you go out into the world of work, strive to be trailblazers, problem solvers and life changers in your chosen fields,” Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa was awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in education.

Of the 2 652 students who graduated, 66,67% were male and 33,33% were female.