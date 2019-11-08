Harare council secures funding for Seke Road vending stalls

By newsday
- November 8, 2019


By Ruvimbo Muchenje

Harare City Council has secured $15 million from government to construct proper structures for vendors at the Coca-Cola flea market along Seke Road.

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said the new infrastructure will accommodate 1 600 traders once completed. Chideme said council was still mobilising more resources for the project.

“We are still at procurement stage, but I cannot give you timelines yet,” he said.

Council has been struggling to remove vendors from the central business district to designated areas like along Simon Mazorodze and the Coca-Cola area.

