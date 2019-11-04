Guruve teacher jailed 4 years

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 40-YEAR-OLD Guruve teacher was last week sentenced to an effective four years behind bars after stealing building materials worth $30 000.

Isaah Wachenuka (40) of Chipangura Secondary School was convicted after full trial by Guruve magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on August 19 and at Chipangura School, Wachenuka unlawfully took duplicate keys to a storeroom.

He connived with his son and two other school children, who are yet to be sentenced for stealing various building materials.

Police then promised $800 reward to anyone with information on the theft and following a tip-off they recovered some of the stolen building material from the teacher.

In another case, a 32-year-old Mvurwi farm worker was sentenced to four years by Mutiro after he stole a motor bike, five crates of eggs and 15 litres of petrol valued at $26 000 from his employer.

George Zimbudzi Tigere Mazuva will, however, spend three years in prison after the magistrate conditionally suspended a year.

The court heard that on October 3, Davison Chirenje (62) left his motorbike parked in a kitchen with its ignition keys, the convict stole the motorbike, petrol and eggs.

Soon after the discovery of the theft, Chirenje filed a police report at Mvurwi Police Station who then found the stolen bike in Muzarabani after it was sold to one Dhirau.

Upon interrogation, Dhirau implicated Mazuva, leading to his arrest.