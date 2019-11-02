Govt to upgrade 98 000km road network

FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube yesterday said government was implementing a road development programme which sought to upgrade a 98 133km road network.

BY GERALD MUTSVAIRO

Ncube said, as part of Zimbabwe’s thrust towards development and economic reforms, the initiative will open investment opportunities in previously inaccessible areas across the country.

He said as at October 15, $464 606 906 had been availed from the fiscus, drawing some resources from the 2% intermediated money transfer tax.

“This amount excludes support from the road fund (from the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration) which mainly targets maintenance programmes implemented by road authorities, that is the Department of Roads, District Development Fund and local authorities,” he said in a statement.

Ncube said road infrastructure was arguably the most important of all Zimbabwe’s public assets as it contributed to economic development and growth while providing access to opportunities such as employment, health and education services.

The Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway is one of the roads that are being upgraded.

Along the Harare-Mutare Highway, a 14km stretch from Bromley to Surrey near Marondera is being dualised while the design process of the interchange at Mbudzi roundabout in Harare is 30% complete.