Govt sets up probe team for Chitungwiza

BY STAFF REPORTER

Government has set up a probe team to investigate allegations of corruption and mismanagement at Chitungwiza Town Council following the controversy that surrounded the recent suspension of town clerk George Makunde by mayor Lovemore Maiko.

Local Government minister July Moyo in a letter addressed to the head of the investigation team, one E Seenza, the six-member commission was instructed to complete the probe within two weeks.

The terms of reference of the commission are to look into the corporate governance issues in the town, focusing on management of human resources, spatial planning, allocation of land and general service delivery .The commission was also tasked to look into the circumstances leading to the suspension of the town clerk and make findings and recommendations on procedures.

Maiko expressed hope that the exercise would bring sanity to the corruption-ridden municipality.“I don’t have much to say serve to say let the committee do its investigative work, and it is our sincere hope that its work will help improve efficiency and effectiveness in terms of service delivery,” he said.“Our thrust is to put systems in place and build a strong institution and ensure that we bring law and order in Chitungwiza.”

Makunde was suspended on September 2 by Maiko on allegations of absconding from work, gross insubordination and disobeying instructions.Councillor Kiven Mutimbanyoka, of ward 13, recently called on the minister to intervene, alleging that the mayor had assumed executive authority and illegally taken over the managerial functions at Town House.

“We have a serious case where councillors are busy shredding the Urban Councils Act, which is the rule book that is supposed to guide and give us the mandate to run the council efficiently,” he said.