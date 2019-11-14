Good old days back at Midlands Hotel

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

MIDLANDS Hotel has returned to its old ways of hosting crowd-pulling musicians at a time Gweru is having very few venues to accommodate artistes who attract big numbers.

On September 7, the hotel hosted Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso (pictured), and last Saturday, Sulumani Chimbetu performed at the joint. Artistes who draw large numbers used to play at Educare Hall, but the place closed its doors a few years ago citing poor ablution facilities.

Although the Midlands capital boasts of a notable number of nightspots such as Uptown, Club Excite, The Barn and Downtown, the places have little space to host big names.

Midlands Hotel director, Hamutendi Kombayi, said his place was committed to host musicians in a bid to bring entertainment to Gweru revellers.

“As Midlands Hotel, we will bring artistes to the venue as we endeavour to bring spark to the otherwise sleepy town,” he said.

“The hotel should be a place of first choice to artistes as they endeavour to draw their fans since we have enough space for big numbers.”

Midlands Hotel has a big car park where artistes usually perform and also an inside hall. Over the years the hotel has accommodated crowd pullers such as Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Nicholas Zacharia and Progress Chipfumo.