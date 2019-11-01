Embrace solar power: Zonful

A LOCAL energy company has urged Zimbabwe to turn to solar as hydro-power was becoming more expensive and vulnerable to the vagaries of nature.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of its new branch in Guruve yesterday, Zonful Energy chief executive officer William Ponela said there was need to ensure that every household generates its own energy.

“If you look at the cost of hydro power over solar, hydro has become too high and it doesn’t make sense for us to continue using it,” he said.

“Our solar panels are now wireless unlike the traditional way of solar connections. It has become cheaper so you can see that the conversions in technology have made it easier for people to move to solar.”

Ponela said the organisation was targeting to power 20 000 households in Guruve district and one million countrywide by 2025.

Energy minister Fortune Chasi commended Zonful for bringing clean and affordable energy to rural communities.

“At least, 80% of the rural population in Zimbabwe is off-grid which means these areas have no grid connections and they are using unsafe energy sources. I, therefore, commend the Zonful Energy team for its unwavering efforts to bring clean and affordable energy to both the peri-urban and the rural communities of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Zonful donated solar lights and other gadgets to traditional leaders and pupils at primary schools.