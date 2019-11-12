EcoCash announces system upgrade to improve performance

Own Correspondent

EcoCash today announced a major upgrade of its platform scheduled for the weekend, which will result in a 24-hour downtime of all EcoCash services.

Announcing the upgrade – which is set to take place between 9pm on Saturday (November 16) and 9pm on Sunday (November 17) 2019 – the company said the upgrade is meant, among other things, to improve the mobile money platform’s performance by increasing capacity, enhancing security and offering more automated selfcare services for its clients.

“The EcoCash system upgrade, for which critical work has been going on over the past several months, will commence on Saturday evening, and is scheduled to be completed on Sunday evening,” a company spokesman said.

“The upgrade will result in improved platform performance, increased system capacity, enhanced transaction security and many other enhancements to the current system,” the spokesman said.

“We kindly urge our customers to make all their critical transactions before the upgrade, to avoid the inconvenience of falling to transact during the upgrade period on Saturday night and on Sunday. We sincerely regret any inconvenience the upgrade downtime will cause to our valued customers,” the spokesman said.

EcoCash handles millions of transactions per day and is the largest mobile transacting platform in the country.

It is a part of Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe, the fintech and digital smartech company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.