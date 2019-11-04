Chinyerere give Hwange lifeline

BY Tinashe Mungazi

Hwange…………(0)1

Mushowani ……..0

A NOMORE Chinyerere goal right at the death saw Hwange beat Mushowani Stars in a relegation scrap at the Colliery Stadium yesterday, a victory that saw the home side arresting a 13-match winless streak.

More importantly, the victory gave them hope of surviving as they moved to within a point of TelOne, a team that sit above the relegation zone.

Hwange is on 16th position on the log standings with 31 points, the same as Herentals who sit on the relegation cut-off point.

Chinyerere, a Warriors trialist, curled in a free-kick on the 90th minute to give his side victory, and much-needed confidence going into the final six games of the season in which they need to win at least three to have a realistic chance of surviving relegation.

This clash of the relegation strugglers was a tight affair although Hwange had a slight edge as the first half wore on with Kasimero Chimbadzwa wasting some good chances.

Chipangano got another chance through Shepherd Gadzikwa, who was denied by goalkeeper Admire Masuku after receiving a great cross from Ted Ncube from the left flank.

Mushowani got their first real chance on the 30th minute when Joseph Tulani outpaced Andrew Chuma before unleashing a powerful shot which was deflected off play by goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

Hwange continued on their goal-searching campaign with Chimbadzwa and Enerst Gwitima’s efforts yielding no result. Mushowani seemed to pick up pace in the second half as Paul Chiramba and Tulani turning the fire on Chipangano.

This battle looked as if it would end in a draw before Chinyerere intervened.

Hwange gaffer Nation Dube said they were going all out to avoid the dreaded chop as displayed by their boys’ spirited performance.

“This win has seen us switching places with Mushowani. The points separating us are not a big margin. We will survive the chop. We are determined. Everything is on the right track. If we win two or three games, we will find ourselves somewhere safe,” Dube said.

Conceding defeat, his counterpart Newman Mashipe said: “My boys did well considering the high temperatures here. It’s unfortunate and disappointing that when we thought the game was over, we conceded.”

Results at glance

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum 1–0 Manica Diamonds, FC Platinum 0–1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Herentals 0–0 Harare City

Yesterday: TelOne 2–0 Caps United, Dynamos 1–1 Highlanders, Yadah 1–0 Chapungu United, ZPC Kariba 1–0 Black Rhinos, Hwange 1–0 Mushowani Stars, Chicken Inn v Triangle (postponed)