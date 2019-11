BY STAFF REPORTER

ENERGY and Power Development minister Fortune Chasi has appointed nine more members to the Zesa Holdings board, chaired by Sydney Gata.

These are: Ashok Chakravati, Rosemary Siyachitema, Caroline Mathonsi, James Muzangaza, Jonathan Wood, Stella Nkomo, Wadzanai Chigwa, Peace Rugube and Eliab Chikwenhere.

In a statement last night, Chasi said the appointees would use their experience in various fields to revamp Zesa Holdings and address the country’s power challenges.