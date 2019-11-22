Chamisa chides ED for ‘rogue behaviour’

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa against his continued use of force on unarmed civilians, saying the Zanu PF leader was behaving like a dictator and has not learnt from history how tyrants end.

BY MOSES MATENGA

Chamisa said Mnangagwa was slowly sliding into the league of other dictators in the world by closing down civilian politics and faces a sad ending to his two-year rule.

Scores of people were attacked by police officers ahead of Chamisa’s Hope of the Nation Address in Harare on Wednesday.

“ED (Mnangagwa) is forgetting one thing, we all have a short time on this earth. Why turn it into hell on earth? Why? Why has he learnt nothing and forgotten nothing from the likes of Idi Amin, Stalin, Saddam Hussein and others? Why is he choosing not to be a good student of history and read pages of how dictatorship in different countries ended and how their days ended on this earth,” Chamisa said.

“Dictatorship is a problem. You will not have peace and families of dictators will not have peace. Look at all the families of dictators. Is that what he wants? You cannot be a President forever and one day, you will be an ordinary citizen either in life or in death. That is the natural end of all men.”

He said the use of police by government has effectively shut down civilian politics in Zimbabwe, accusing the Mnangagwa administration of “going to war with unarmed people they should protect”.

“They are effectively closing civilian politics in Zimbabwe. They have cut out space for civilian politics. We think we are in politics, they think they are at war. We believe in the rule of law, they believe in the rule of force. We believe we have the police, they believe they have murderers, gangs and thugs to terrorise citizens,” Chamisa said.

He said the MDC was trying to engage the Mnangagwa administration to find a lasting solution to Zimbabwe’s problems, yet all they were getting was frustration and violence.

“Where on earth have you seen a government that makes a purchase order of arms of war when we are not at war?” Chamisa asked rhetorically.

“Where have you seen a government that purchases baton sticks and teargas canisters to fight its people while not investing in modern technology?”

He said further saddening to him was the beating up of defenceless women, girls and the elderly by the police.

“There is no perfect definition of a banana republic than what we are seeing now. Why fight the people, why fight the women, why fight the elderly, why fight unarmed civilians?” the opposition leader asked.

“The way forward is to end this tyranny. It can’t be business as usual. Citizens must stand against dictatorship. Government is turning against the people. The obligation is upon the people to call their servants to order.”