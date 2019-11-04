CBZ mentors young entrepreneurs

By Elinera Manyonga

CBZ Holdings Limited last week held a two-day young entrepreneurs mentoring programme to capacitate youths with skills to sustain and grow globally competitive businesses.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the CBZ youth entrepreneurship programme workshop, group marketing executive Matilda Nyati said the initiative created a platform for youths to network.

“I am glad that this programme has provided a fertile ground for youths to meet and enrich their entrepreneurship skills.

“This initiative is designed to offer training services to entrepreneurs with the capacity to sustain and grow them locally and globally.

“The two-day training workshops, will basically be a learning and bonding journey for participants and an ultimate winner will be announced at the end, but I would say every participant is a winner and will gain knowledge from this workshop,” she said.

Empowered Life Trust director Jonah Mungoshi said: “It is a practical and results-based initiative to produce growth-oriented and profitable businesses that are run professionally by youths from all the country’s 10 provinces.”

Since 2016, 3 000 young people have been trained under the programme and 400 business have been started.

“Many young Zimbabweans graduating from universities, colleges and high schools have no option, but to become entrepreneurs due to lack of employment. The programme seeks to improve Zimbabwean youths, including those who are in the rural areas, through offering business opportunities which will in turn create employment opportunities,” Mungoshi said.

The programme started in 2016 as CBZ’s strategy to nurture economic and social development by increasing fiscal space for previously marginalised key players.

These groups included smallholder farmers, women and youth, together with small-to-medium scale enterprises in the formal banking sector.