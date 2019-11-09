BUZ names Young Lion’s Cup team

By Freeman Makopa

Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) has selected a team to represent the country at this year’s edition of 3×3 Young Lion’s Cup basketball tournament in Botswana later this month.

The event, co-ordinated by the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) in conjunction with the Botswana Basketball Association (BBA), is scheduled to run from November 28 to December 1.

BUZ competitions president Yesaya Ignatious expressed satisfaction over the team and was hopeful that they would defend the title they won last year.

“We are confident of the selected team to represent the nation at IBF 3×3 Young Lions Cup. We are very pleased with the preparations at the moment and we are hopeful that we will defend our title. The team leaves on November 25 so that they will had enough time to rest before the games begin,” he said.

Ignatious said the organisers of the tournament had brought in a new component in the games this year which will enable youths to learn different cultures and basketball philosophies.

“Zimbabwe has been winning (both boys and girls) in both the first and second editions of the IBF 3×3 Young Lions Cup ahead of 10 participating countries. Now it’s the third edition and it has a different setup from the previous editions.

“Because there is more to just winning medals and trophies, IBF has brought a new component to the games where we would like to bring the youth from different countries together to enable a better understanding of different cultures, backgrounds and basketball philosophies in other words try to develop a better youth for the society through Basketball. Therefore, all teams will be mixed teams composed of four players from four different countries,” he added.

However, he expressed confidence that the teams would excel in showcasing their talent and ultimately achieve their collective goals.

In the last edition, Zimbabwe scooped the most valuable player awards in the boys and girls categories.

Teams

Boys: Taboyamlimu Mathe, Mthokozifi Ncube, Tomuvonga Musasanure, Shawn Pedzi

Girls: Anna Tadiwa Mabika, Samantha Jemwa, Tsitsi Shantel Mugwagwa, Kudakwakwashe Ruth Mwaudzeni